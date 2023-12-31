Bob Olinger looking to make a new year splash in Cheltenham clash with Marie’s Rock

Bob Olinger and Rachael Blackmore will be in action at Cheltenham on New Year's Day. Photograph: Donall Farmer/PA

Bob Olinger was the future once, so at the start of 2024 there’s going to be plenty focus on whether he might be again when he lines up at Cheltenham’s New Year’s Day fixture.

Rachael Blackmore skips home delights in Tramore and Fairyhouse to partner the horse that looked to have the world at his feet after a spectacular success at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival.

However, despite another admittedly fortuitous festival victory a year later, Bob Olinger’s subsequent career has proved a bitter disappointment.

Apparently still working the house down at Henry de Bromhead’s yard, evidence of the engine cutting out on the track had left many dismissing him as a busted flush until encouragement came with a plucky Lismullen victory at Navan in November.

Now the enigmatic star lines up in the four-runner Dornan Relkeel Hurdle, sponsored by his owner Brian Acheson.

Those keeping the faith that 33-1 ante-post quotes for the Champion Hurdle in March aren’t a pipe dream will look for encouraging signs of Bob Olinger building on that Lismullen when he takes on another 2022 festival winner, Marie’s Rock, as she defends her Relkeel title.

“We were delighted to see him back at Navan the last day, he did really well, he battled on strongly to get the better of Zanahiyr and win the Lismullen Hurdle,” Blackmore reported on Sunday.

“He came out of the race really well, so hopefully he can build on that now. We know that he goes well at the track, and this extended two and a half miles is a good distance for him.

“It’s only a four-horse race, but it’s a competitive race, and we have to give 7lbs to Marie’s Rock, who won the Mares’ Hurdle at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival and who won this race last year. But Bob is in great form, and I hope that he can go well,” she added.

Cross-channel racing’s top-brass will hope Cheltenham’s programme kicks off a new future too, as it is the first date of its new ‘Premier Raceday’ undertaking to market and promote the sport.

It is the first of 170 fixtures planned for 2024 designed to showcase the best cross-channel races, many of them in a protected two-hour window on Saturday, with much of them shown on ITV.

Attracting new fans, promoting investment, increasing betting, and encouraging the best horses to be trained in Britain are among the stated aims.

In such a context, and with boosted prize money, the fact there are just 49 declarations for the entire card is disappointing, and that’s not just with Bob Olinger travelling from Ireland to boost the figures.

Blackmore also teams up with John McConnell’s Innatendue in the opening maiden hurdle while Keith Donoghue travels for Gavin Cromwell’s Stumptown in a handicap chase.

Cromwell enjoyed an easy Listed success with Limerick Lace at Doncaster on Friday and relies this time on last season’s Kim Muir runner-up.

The Relkeel is the undisputed main attraction however, and the Marie’s Rock team are wary of the threat posed by Bob Olinger.

“Bob Olinger is a class horse over many years, and he is one I would be extremely respectful and worried about. He sets the standard really and on his going day this is very much a perfect race for him,” said Tom Palin of the Middleham Park ownership group.

“But then again, Marie’s Rock is the defending queen, if you will. It will be a hell of a battle up that hill between ourselves and Bob Olinger.

“I’m extremely looking forward to watching that unfold – it should be a premier race for the first premier fixture and hopefully we are on the right side of it,” he added.