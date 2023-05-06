Frankie Dettori strikes in final 2000 Guineas as Chaldean triumphs at Newmarket

Frankie Dettori won the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on Chaldean on what was his final ride in the Classic.

The Italian is retiring at the end of the current season and knew he had one more shot at glory in the historic race, to add to his three previous victories in the mile contest.

Never far from the pace, Chaldean (7-2) took a lead off Hi Royal who was just about still in front when he veered across the track, which enabled Dettori to forge into the lead.

The Andrew Balding-trained winner had to dig deep, but he eventually came home a length-and-three-quarter winner from 125-1 shot Hi Royal. Royal Scotsman (11-1) was third with 150-1 chance Galeron in fourth.

Aidan O’Brien’s Auguste Rodin was sent off the 13-8 favourite but was never travelling for Ryan Moore and trailed home well beaten.

With rain falling throughout the day, the ground had turned soft and the likes of O’Brien’s Little Big Bear and Roger Varian’s Sakheer, who had to prove their stamina, drifted markedly in the betting.

On the other hand Chaldean was well supported, from 5-1 to 7-2 and Dettori always looked comfortable.

Hi Royal briefly gave him something to think about and really stretched the field, with all bar the winner and Royal Scotsman treading water.

Chaldean strode out purposefully, though, to give Balding a second 2000 Guineas success after Kameko in 2020. The famous Juddmonte colours were last carried to glory by the brilliant Frankel, Chaldean’s sire, in 2011.