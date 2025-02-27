Opening race of Cheltenham Festival to be named in memory of Michael O’Sullivan

Michael O’Sullivan will be honoured at the Cheltenham Festival with the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle to be run in his memory. Photograph: John Walton/PA

Michael O’Sullivan will be honoured at the Cheltenham Festival with the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle to be run in his memory.

The young jockey enjoyed his finest hour in the saddle when winning the race aboard Barry Connell’s Marine Nationale in 2023, the first success of a red-letter day as he would go on to land the Fred Winter on Gordon Elliott’s Jazzy Matty during the same afternoon.

O’Sullivan suffered a fall at Thurles earlier this month and after spending 10 days in intensive care at Cork University Hospital, it was announced he had died from his injuries at just 24 years of age.

His loss has left the sport deeply shaken and he will be very much in the minds of those attending the Festival, where he is to be formally remembered in the naming of the opening race of the meeting.

The Supreme is sponsored by Sky Bet, who in conjunction with the Jockey Club have renamed the race The Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle for 2025.

The O’Sullivan family said in a statement: “We are deeply proud of Michael’s incredible talent and the legacy he left in the world of racing.

“Renaming the race that marked the pinnacle of his career is a fitting tribute to his skill, dedication, and passion for the sport.

“As a family, we have always admired Michael’s achievements both on and off the track, and it means so much to us to see his talent recognised in this way. The outpouring of tributes over the past week has been a testament to the impact he had on so many lives.

“We would like to sincerely thank the Jockey Club and Sky Bet for giving us this opportunity to honour Michael’s memory and celebrate his remarkable career.”

Guy Lavender, CEO of Cheltenham Racecourse, added: “Michael was an outstanding jockey and recognised by everyone as a wonderful young man.

“When you read the heartfelt tributes paid to him over these past days, you can see how highly regarded he was in the racing community on both sides of the Irish Sea and beyond.

“Given that it was at Cheltenham that Michael enjoyed his biggest success as a rider back on that magical Tuesday afternoon in 2023, we felt it was only right to pay tribute to Michael in this way.

“Our sincere thanks go to our sponsors of this race, Sky Bet, for making it possible. All our thoughts continue to be with Michael’s family, friends and weighing-room colleagues at this difficult time and for allowing us to pay tribute in this way.”