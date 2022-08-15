Weld looking to Champions Weekend with exciting Tahiyra

Dermot Weld’s exciting two year old prospect Tahiyra is on course to line up at next month’s Irish Champions Weekend.

The Aga Khan owned half-sister to Tarnawa appeared to herald an upswing in fortunes for the Weld team with a sparkling debut success at the Galway festival three weeks ago.

Tahiyra put five and a half lengths between herself and Dower House to end a startling run of over 40 days without a winner for Weld.

Afterwards the world-renowned trainer admitted he had been struggling with a virus in the yard this season but Tahiyra made light of that and is already as low as 16-1 in some lists for next year’s 1,000 Guineas.

A couple of winners last week has encouraged Weld that normal service is resuming for his Rosewell House squad but an entry for Tahiyra in this Saturday’s Debutante Stakes at the Curragh isn’t going to be taken up.

“She won’t run in the Debutante and instead she’ll wait for Champions Weekend. She’ll run in one of the fillies races over Irish Champions Weekend, either the race at Leopardstown (Ballylinch Stud Ingabelle Stakes) or the Moyglare.

“She is in good form and I’m happy with the horses overall. The horses are running consistent and I’m pleased with them,” he said on Monday.

Weld won the Moyglare in 1987 with Flutter Away and although his representative last year, Homeless Songs, could manage only fifth, she bounced back with a superb Irish Guineas success in May.

Brian Cody will manage once again in a charity hurling match. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

A rare blank day on Ireland’s summer racing programme means focus is on the tenth Hurling for Cancer Research match that takes place in Newbridge on Tuesday evening.

The brainchild of trainer Jim Bolger and jockey Davy Russell has raised over €1 million over the years and is back after an absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The teams picked by both men include some of the country’s top hurlers including Kyle Hayes and Tom Morrissey from the All-Ireland champions, Limerick, as well as Kilkenny’s TJ Reid lining out.

Brian Cody, who stepped down as Kilkenny boss after a stellar career at the helm, will don the Bainisteoir bib once again.

Racing stars lining out include classic winning jockey Shane Foley and Jamie Codd while Rachael Blackmore and Nina Carberry are among those prepared to help out with officiating.

Tickets cost €10 per adult and €15 for families and will be available on the gate at St Conleth’s Park or online.