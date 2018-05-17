UCD suffer heavy defeat in EuroHockey Club Cup opener

UCD found themselves out of their depth in the opening game of the EuroHockey Club Cup in London on Thursday, the students suffering an 8-0 drubbing at the hands of Amsterdam, one of Europe’s leading clubs.

Olympic gold medallist Kelly Jonker gave the Dutch the lead in the first minute, Julia Muller doubling the advantage eight minutes later, and by half-time UCD were 4-0 down.

While they restricted Amsterdam to just the one score in the third period, three more goals in eight minutes in the final quarter completed the rout. The Dublin side now go in to the fifth-eighth place play-offs where their first opponents are Germany’s Mannheimer (4.45 on Friday).