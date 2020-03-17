Tom Brady announces departure from the Patriots after 20 years

‘It is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career’

Updated: about an hour ago
Victor Mather, Benjamin Hoffman

Tom Brady has announced that he is to leave the New England Patriots. Photograph: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Tom Brady has announced that he is to leave the New England Patriots. Photograph: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

 

Quarterback Tom Brady says he will be leaving the New England Patriots, the team he led to six Super Bowl titles.

In a statement posted to his social media accounts, Brady, 42, thanked the New England fans for their years of support but said, “It is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career.”

A sixth-round draft pick out of Michigan in 2000, Brady was thrust into the role of starter in 2001, after an injury to the Patriots’ incumbent quarterback, Drew Bledsoe. Since then Brady has been a constant for the franchise, leading it to the Super Bowl on nine occasions, with the most recent title coming after the 2018 season.

But this past season Brady’s statistics slipped somewhat, and the Patriots had to play in the wildcard round of the playoffs, rather than getting a bye week, for the first time in 10 years. Despite being six-point favourites and playing at home, they lost to the Tennessee Titans.

After that defeat, Brady said retirement was “pretty unlikely.” Knowing he was due to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time, he also seemed to be turning a page that day, making past-tense statements like “I was proud to be a part of this team.”

Brady’s back-up was the rookie Jarrett Stidham, who has won praise for his practice-field play but has taken only a handful of snaps in regular-season games.

Brady, a certain Hall of Famer, ranks second to Drew Brees on the NFL’s career list for completions, passing yards and touchdowns. He also was at the centre of one of the biggest sporting contretemps of the decade, Deflategate, when the Patriots were accused of deflating balls at his urging to gain a competitive advantage. He was suspended for four games over the incident, but he denied involvement. – New York Times

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.