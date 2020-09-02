Stephen Hendry comes out of retirement for two more seasons

After an eight-year absence the 51-year-old will return to snooker’s main circuit

Stephen Hendry has come out of retirement to compete in the World Snooker Tour for the next two seasons. File photograph: Getty Images

Stephen Hendry has come out of retirement to compete in the World Snooker Tour for the next two seasons. File photograph: Getty Images

 

Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry has come out of retirement and will return to the World Snooker Tour for the next two seasons.

The Scot retired in 2012, having slipped out of the World Championship at the quarter-final stage that year. But now after an eight-year absence the 51-year-old will return to snooker’s main circuit.

Hendry claimed his first world crown in 1990, and went on to claim the Crucible’s top prize six more times within the decade. The highly decorated Scot admitted he cannot wait to get back into action.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to enter some tournaments over the coming two seasons,” said Hendry on the World Snooker website.

“I’ve really enjoyed picking up my cue again recently at the World Seniors and after some coaching I feel a little more confident in my game.

“I’ve always missed the buzz of competing and although I have no expectations in terms of performance, this felt like a good time to explore getting back to the table.”

Ronnie O’Sullivan claimed his sixth world title this year, his first Crucible triumph since 2013 and at the age of 44.

O’Sullivan criticised the standard of play from snooker’s younger generation, insisting that a lack of quality has proved the main reason for his enduring winning abilities.

O’Sullivan’s age-defying exploits could easily have swayed Hendry’s decision to step out of retirement now.

“I am thrilled that Stephen has decided to return to the tour,” said World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn.

“He is a giant of the sport and I know that all eyes will be on him every time he takes to the table in the coming months.

“It’s great to know that Stephen’s competitive fires are still burning and given his extraordinary achievements, it was a no-brainer to offer him the opportunity to come back. I wish Stephen all the very best for the two seasons ahead.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.