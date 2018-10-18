Spicy Cork derby in prospect as UCC Glanmire face Fr Mathews

All roads lead to the Mardyke Arena UCC in Cork this weekend for a hugely-anticipated women’s Super League clash between Ambassador UCC Glanmire and their Cork neighbours, Fr Mathews.

Both teams are currently unbeaten in the league following wins over Marble City Hawks and NUIG Mystics in the opening two weekends of action.

On top of being a Cork derby though, there’s the added element of intrigue to the fixture as former Glanmire players Gráinne Dwyer and Hannah McCarthy will be facing off against their old club for the first time since their move, while it will also be the first time that Gráinne and her sister Niamh will combine on court against their former team.

Elsewhere around the league, both DCU Mercy and Singleton SuperValu Brunell will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they go head-to-head on Sunday in what is set to be a tough clash, while IT Carlow Basketball and NUIG Mystics are each chasing their first win of the season and will meet in Carlow on Saturday.

It’s a tough weekend for Marble City Hawks meanwhile, as they face the unbeaten Courtyard Liffey Celtics in Leixlip on Saturday evening before going head-to-head with Pyrobel Killester in Kilkenny on Sunday.

Bounce back

Over in the men’s Super League meanwhile, and one of the most anticipated clashes of the weekend sees a stand off between UCD Marian and Templeogue at UCD on Saturday evening.

With nothing separating the two sides in recent years, UCD Marian will be hoping that they can bounce back strongly after a loss up in Belfast Star last weekend. Templeogue meanwhile, come into the game as the only unbeaten team in the league, having won all of their opening three games.

Elsewhere, Belfast Star are hoping to capitalise on two big home wins in recent weeks when they travel down to Joey Boylan’s charges at DCU Saints on Saturday evening.

Two big clashes await Kerry basketball fans meanwhile, as both Kerry Super League teams are at home this weekend, with a massive clash in Tralee pitting Garvey’s Tralee Warriors against Griffith College Swords Thunder, while Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin welcome Pyrobel Killester.

C and S Neptune are also back at home after two weekends on the road and they welcome Moycullen to Neptune Stadium, while fellow Cork team, UCC Demons will host Maree on Sunday as part of a double header with the Glanmire and Fr Mathews Women’s Super League clash.