Sam Bennett wins Tour of Turkey stage two and takes overall lead

Irish rider improved on his second place finish in the opening stage on Tuesday
Sam Bennett comes in first to take stage two of the Tour of Turkey. Photo: Getty Images

Sam Bennett comes in first to take stage two of the Tour of Turkey. Photo: Getty Images

 

Ireland’s Sam Bennett won stage two of the 54th Presidential Tour of Turkey on Wednesday to take the overall race lead in Antalya.

Bennett (Bora-hansgrohe) won four stages of the race in 2017 and, after finishing second on Tuesday’s opening stage, won the dash for the line at the end of the 149.6km route from Alanya.

Alvaro Hodeg (QuickStep Floors) and Simone Consonni (UAE Team Emirates) finished second and third, respectively.

Time bonuses mean Bennett now leads by six seconds from stage one winner Max Richeze (QuickStep-Floors) ahead of Thursday’s hilly 132.7km third stage from Fethiye to Marmaris.

More to follow...

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.