Sam Bennett wins Tour of Turkey stage two and takes overall lead
Irish rider improved on his second place finish in the opening stage on Tuesday
Sam Bennett comes in first to take stage two of the Tour of Turkey. Photo: Getty Images
Ireland’s Sam Bennett won stage two of the 54th Presidential Tour of Turkey on Wednesday to take the overall race lead in Antalya.
Bennett (Bora-hansgrohe) won four stages of the race in 2017 and, after finishing second on Tuesday’s opening stage, won the dash for the line at the end of the 149.6km route from Alanya.
Alvaro Hodeg (QuickStep Floors) and Simone Consonni (UAE Team Emirates) finished second and third, respectively.
Time bonuses mean Bennett now leads by six seconds from stage one winner Max Richeze (QuickStep-Floors) ahead of Thursday’s hilly 132.7km third stage from Fethiye to Marmaris.
