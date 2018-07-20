Jonty Evans regains consciousness following Tattersalls fall

Irish Olympic event rider Jonty Evans has regained consciousness following a fall during the cross-country phase at the Tattersalls international horse trials on June 3rd.

The update on the condition of 46-year-old was published on Friday in a press release issued on behalf of the rider’s family by Horse Sport Ireland, the national governing body of equestrian sports.

“We are pleased to report that over the past 10 days Jonty’s condition has continued to slowly improve. Jonty has now regained consciousness and is beginning to interact positively with the medical team and his family.

“Jonty is having physiotherapy and rehabilitation sessions, which will continue for the foreseeable future as he regains strength and his head injury continues to improve. Due to the need for Jonty to remain in a quiet and calm environment for a significant period of time, and to continue his recovery as privately as possible, the medical team have advised the family to keep visitors strictly to a minimum.

“The family deeply appreciate all the actions, support and kind words that Jonty has received over the past weeks from the Eventing Community – they have found this a great source of strength.

“If you wish to make a donation, the family’s chosen charity is the David Foster Injured Riders Fund http://www.davidfosterinjuredridersfund.ie/

“Jonty’s family thank everybody for their kind thoughts, continued support and best wishes.”

Supporters and well-wishers have been asked once again to respect the hospital request that no calls regarding an update should be made directly to Connolly Hospital. It is not expected that a further update will be provided during the next few weeks unless there is a significant change in the rider’s condition.