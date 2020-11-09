Jacob appointed manager of Ireland’s women’s hockey team

Hockey Ireland have appointed former dual international in hockey and 7s rugby, Lisa Jacob, as manager of the women’s national hockey team.

Jacob, who earned 139 caps and scored 17 goals for the Irish hockey team between 2006 and 2014, went on to become a contracted player with rugby 7s squad for 18 months following a trawl of all Irish sports in a talent identification programme by the IRFU.

Jacob was the first Irish woman to be professionally contracted by a Dutch Hoofdklasse club, playing for Stichtsche Cricket en Hockey Club (SCHC) in 2013. After almost a decade playing international hockey, she left to take up a contract to play with the Irish Women’s Rugby 7’s along with another international hockey player, Cork’s Audrey O’Flynn.

“I am delighted to join the Green Army as they go into a very exciting and demanding year ahead,” said Jacobs. “I hope in my role I can support the players and staff to prepare, perform and fulfil their ambitious goals.”

Jacobs takes up the role as the Irish team prepares to compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games next summer for the first time in its history.

Previously a coach developer with Hockey Ireland and assistant coach to the Irish U16 and U18 girl’s hockey teams, her experience ranges widely from international careers in both sports as well as a background in executive coaching.