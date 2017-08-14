Jack Tector and Nathan Smith in Ireland cricket squad

Ireland have included a few exciting names in their squad for this week’s Intercontinental Cup clash with the Netherlands, which gets underway at 11am in Malahide on Tuesday.

Ireland under-19 captain Jack Tector has impressed at all levels this summer and could take advantage of the absence of Paul Stirling at the top of the order against the Dutch.

Cricket Ireland confirmed on Monday that Stirling would miss the match despite playing two T20 matches for Middlesex last week. The all-rounder is following a “graduated return to play” schedule after suffering a calf injury in July and “it was felt that the demands and rigours of four-day cricket at this important stage of his recovery could put him at a greater risk of a recurrence of his injury”.

The other new name in John Bracewell’s squad is Instonians’ Australian-born seamer Nathan Smith, who has also stood out at interprovincial and ‘A’ international level this summer.

Bracewell welcomes back all-rounder Kevin O’Brien and opening bowler Boyd Rankin after they missed the heavy defeat to Afghanistan in India at the end of March.

Ireland now trail the Afghans by a point, although the elevation of both countries to Test status in June has left the battle for the Intercontinental Cup title more a matter of pride that the previous high stakes of the winner earning a shot at Test status.

IRELAND (v Netherlands, ICC Intercontinental Cup, August 15th-18th, Malahide, 11am): William Porterfield (Warwickshire, capt), John Anderson (Merrion), Andrew Balbirnie (Pembroke), Peter Chase (Malahide), Ed Joyce (Leinster Lightning), Barry McCarthy (Durham), Jacob Mulder (North Down), Tim Murtagh (Middlesex), Kevin O’Brien (Railway Union), Boyd Rankin (Warwickshire), Simi Singh (YMCA), Nathan Smith (Instonians), Jack Tector (YMCA), Gary Wilson (Derbyshire).