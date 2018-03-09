Ireland grind out morale-boosting win over India in Malaysia

After a rough opening four games, Ireland ground out a morale-boosting 3-2 win over world number six side India at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia.

Lee Cole slid in to get the winner in the third quarter from a cleverly disguised Shane O’Donoghue penalty corner move.

Earlier, Ireland had trailed twice, firstly to Ramandeep Singh’s touch to an early corner. O’Donoghue levelled in exquisite style from Kirk Shimmins’ under-the-arm pass from Chris Cargo’s initial pump into the circle.

Amit Rohidas restored the Indian advantage, making it 2-1 at half-time, but Ireland showed real guts in the Ipoh heat and humidity. Shimmins delivered a bouncing ball from the right that evaded the Indian defender at the front post, allowing Sean Murray to get in front of his man to tap home.

Murray – a stand-out performer this week along with Shimmins – then won the corner from which the winner came.

There was defending to do in the closing quarter, but the defensive unit did well to shut down a setpiece with four minutes to go to secure the win.

Craig Fulton’s side had lost their first four games, conceding 17 times, against sides primarily in the closing phases of Commonwealth Games preparation.