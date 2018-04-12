‘He’s back!’: Tyson Fury’s comeback fight set for June 9th in Manchester

Ex-world heavyweight to return to action after nearly three-year absence from ring
Former world heavyweight champion at a press conference in London where his return fight was revealed. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

Tyson Fury will fight for the first time in nearly three years when he returns to the ring in Manchester on June 9th.

The former world heavyweight champion has signed with promoter Frank Warren, who announced the Manchester Arena fight on Thursday. The opponent for Fury has yet to be revealed.

A statement from Warren on Instagram read: “HE’S BACK!!! Delighted to announce that gypsyking101 has signed a promotional deal with us. June 9th at the manchesterarena is the first step back to reclaiming what is rightfully his.”

Fury has been preparing to return since January, when the suspension on his boxing licence was lifted.

He last fought in November 2015 when he outpointed Wladimir Klitschko to win the IBF, WBA and WBO titles.

Two-year ban

Fury accepted a backdated two-year ban from UK Anti-Doping in December. He was charged with testing positive for a “prohibited substance” in June 2016 but said that was as a result of eating wild boar.

Fury quipped that he could come back, take on a unified champion, land all the heavyweight belts and retire, but a world title fight is clearly some way off.

Warren said Fury would need “three or four fights” before being ready to take on the best in the business.

“He’s going to be busy. He needs to get some rounds under his belt,” Warren said.

“He needs to get himself fighting fit. He’s fit but he needs to be fighting fit.”

Warren stressed the pace of Fury’s return will be determined by the 29-year-old, saying: “The agenda will be Tyson’s agenda.”

– PA

