Phase one of battle for Hockey League promotion gets under way

Pegasus and Railway Union aiming to close in on a Champions Trophy spot
Old Alexandra host the first phase of the provincial playoffs at Milltown. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Old Alexandra host the first phase of the provincial playoffs at Milltown. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

The battle for a place in next season’s Irish Hockey League heats up this weekend when Old Alexandra host the first phase of the provincial playoffs at Milltown – Corinthian, Queens, Dungannon and Catholic Institute completing the line-up.

The winner of the round-robin tournament will go through to the following weekend’s playoffs in Cork where they will vie with the four provincial champions – UCC, Lurgan, Muckross and NUIG or Galway – for promotion to the IHL.

Whoever triumphs will replace the side that finishes bottom of this season’s IHL, Monkstown currently in that slot, while the runners-up will play off against the ninth-placed side, likely to be Trinity or Pembroke Wanderers.

The consolation prize for teams missing out on promotion will be a place in the new second division of the IHL which starts up next season, 10 slots, in two pools of five, up for grabs.

Pegasus and Railway Union, meanwhile, will look to move a step closer to sealing their places in this season’s Champions Trophy, for which UCD and Cork Harlequins have already qualified.

Pegasus, who will hope to put last weekend’s 4-0 Irish Senior Cup final defeat to UCD behind them, are away to Ards on Sunday, Ards having moved up to fifth in the table with a 2-1 win over Belfast Harlequins on Wednesday evening. Railway host Cork Harlequins at Park Avenue.

Hockey League – Sunday: Loreto v Trinity, Beaufort, 12.45; Railway Union v Cork Harlequins, Park Avenue, 1.0; Ards v Pegasus, Ards Park, 2.30; Monkstown v UCD, Rathdown, 2.30; Pembroke Wanderers v Belfast Harlequins, Serpentine Avenue, 2.30.

Hockey League – Provincial Playoffs (at Milltown) – Saturday: Corinthian v Old Alexandra, 10.15; Dungannon v Catholic Institute, 11.45; Queens v Corinthian, 1.30; Alexandra v Dungannon, 3.0; Catholic Institute v Queens, 4.45. Sunday: Dungannon v Corinthian, 9.45; Catholic Institute v Alexandra, 11.15; Queens v Dungannon, 1.0; Corinthian v Catholic Institute, 2.30; Alexandra v Queens, 4.15.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.