Equestrian: Darragh Kenny continues fine form in France

Offaly native was one of six riders to progress to the second round of the 1.60m competition

Updated: about an hour ago
Margie McLoone

Darragh Kenny and Balou du Reventon on their way to victory in the Chantilly Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix. Photograph: Stefano Grasso/LGCT

Darragh Kenny and Balou du Reventon on their way to victory in the Chantilly Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix. Photograph: Stefano Grasso/LGCT

 

The in form Darragh Kenny continued his excellent run at five-star level in France on Saturday when winning the €300,000 Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix de Chantilly.

The Co Offaly native was one of six riders to progress to the second round of the 1.60m competition and, while first to jump, was the fastest of five to record a double clear. Kenny landed the first prize of €99,000 when stopping the clock on 37.54 with Ann Thompson’s 13-year-old Cornet Obolensky stallion Balou du Reventon. The host nation’s Penelope Leprevost finished second on Vancouver de Lanlore (38.08) with Belgium’s Nicola Philippaerts placing third on H&M Chilli Willie (38.13).

“My horse was super the whole way along the course,” said Kenny, “and then to the last fence, I went really fast and I don’t think he knew what was happening. I thought I had a distance but I didn’t and he really saved me.”

This first Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix win for Kenny means he has now qualified for the end-of-season Super Grand Prix Final, something which he is delighted to achieve at this stage of the season: “Yeah that was really important to me. I had thought about it a lot and I really wanted to qualify and preferably early rather than later so at least I got that out of the way.”

In the earlier second competition of the 12th leg of the Global Champions League, Wexford’s Bertram Allen partnered Ballywalter Stable’s 12-year-old Belgian Warmblood gelding Harley vd Bisschop into second place (68.46). The 1.60m speed class was won by Allen’s former mentor, Germany’s Marcus Ehning, on Comme Il Faut (68.18).

Allen and Ehning represented Valkenswaard United at Chantilly but, with a fence down on Friday, had to settle for second place behind the Berlin Eagles duo of Christian Kukuk (Limonchello) and Ludger Beerbaum (Cool Feeling) who completed the two days on a score of zero.

Elsewhere Westmeath’s Kate Derwin has been crowed European Junior show jumping champion following Sunday morning’s individual final at Zuidwolde in The Netherlands.

A member of the Irish team which won bronze on Friday, Derwin jumped five clear rounds over the course of the championships with the Irish Sport Horse gelding AHG Whiterock Cruise to win the gold medal on a penalty score of 1.26.

Spain’s Maya de la Joya Fernandez-Longoria claimed silver on Un Lord du Rozel (1.70) with Belgium’s Thibeau Spits winning bronze on Bellissimo Z (4.0). Derwin’s Co Wexford teammate, Harry Allen, who had a pole down in the second round, finish fifth with Dancing Queen Z (5.66).

As she did when winning a team gold at the 2017 European pony championships, Derwin sang Amhrán na bhFiann from the top step of the podium.

At the European youth eventing championships in Maarsbergen, also in The Netherlands, the Irish team of Lilly Keogh (Master Tredstep), Chloe Fagan (Versace Biscuit), Jennifer Kuehnle (Polly Blue Eyes) and Miracle (Katie O’Hare) finished just outside the medals in fourth. Westmeath’s Fagan was best-placed individually in seventh.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.