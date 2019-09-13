English crew take Flying Fifteen World Championships

Newcastle’s Graham Vials with crew Chris Turner from Devon convincingly won the Subaru Flying Fifteen World Championships at the National Yacht Club on Friday morning thanks to five first places in the 11-race series on Dublin Bay.

The pair sail from Derwent Reservoir Sailing Club near Heathrow Airport and the result marks their fourth world title victory.

Ireland’s Alan Green was best placed of the home sailors finishing in eighth overall with Britain’s Charles Apthorp. David Gorman and Chris Doorly from the host club were best Irish boat, finishing in 20th overall in the 70-boat fleet.