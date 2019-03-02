Commercial put an end to Trinity men’s dominance at Erne Head

Commercial came home fastest in the Erne Head of the River in Enniskillen on Saturday. The men’s senior eight were 24 seconds faster than defending champions Trinity over the six kilometre course in windy conditions. Trinity had won for the last four years.

Trinity’s women’s senior eights were the top women’s crew and placed an excellent 18th overall of the more than 80 crews which competed in the biggest ever Erne Head. Enniskillen’s junior women’s eight placed second among the women’s crews (20th overall) and UCD seniors were third (25th) on the provisional rankings.

The squally conditions gave way to bright sunshine at the start of the event, but there were strong gusts through the race. One boat, from Dublin University Ladies’ Boat Club, took on water and the rowers were taken to the bank. Enniskillen’s junior men’s eight placed fifth overall.

Meanwhile, Sunday's Cork Head of the River has been postponed due to the weather.

Erne Head (provisional results): 1 Commercial A men’s senior eight 19 mins 32 seconds, 2 Trinity men’s sen eight 19:56, 3 UCD men’s sen eight 20.11.2, 4 Commercial B men’s sen eight 20.14.9, 5 Enniskillen men’s junior 18 eight 20.35.9, 6 NUIG men’s club one eight 20:56.5; 18 Trinity women’s senior eight 22.24.2; 20 Enniskillen junior women’s eight 22:35.8.