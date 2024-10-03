EY Hockey League: Railway Union and Catholic Institute renew rivalry at Rosbrien

Railway Union proved to be Catholic Institute’s nemesis last season, beating them in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy and, a week later, in the final of the Irish Senior Cup.

The Limerick club get an early chance to test themselves against Railway in the new campaign when the sides meet at Rosbrien on Saturday in the EY Hockey League.

Both teams opened their seasons with wins last weekend, as did Loreto and Old Alexandra. They will look to make it two out of two in their home games against UCD and Ards, respectively.

Ulster Elks face a lengthy trip to Cork to take on newly promoted UCC at The Mardyke, both sides having to dust themselves down after losing their opening games, while Pembroke Wanderers host Pegasus in Dublin.

Hockey League – Saturday: Catholic Institute v Railway Union, Rosbrien, 12.45; UCC v Ulster Elks, The Mardyke, 1.0; Loreto v UCD, Beaufort, 1.15; Pembroke Wanderers v Pegasus, Serpentine Avenue, 2.0; Old Alexandra v Ards, Milltown, 3.30.