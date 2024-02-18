Hockey

Loreto make it 12 Hockey League wins out of 12

Goals from Sarah Torrans, Rachel Kelly and Síofra O’Brien wrapped up their win in Rosbrien

Loreto are 14 points clear of second-placed Railway Union. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Mary Hannigan
Sun Feb 18 2024 - 12:31

Loreto’s procession towards the EY Hockey League title shows no sign of abating, their 3-0 victory away to Catholic Institute on Saturday making it 12 wins out of 12 in the campaign so far, lifting them 14 points clear of second-placed Railway Union.

Goals from Sarah Torrans, Rachel Kelly and Síofra O’Brien wrapped up their win in Rosbrien, while Railway lost ground by losing 1-0 to Pegasus in Belfast, Sophie McDowell’s fourth minute goal deciding the game. It was only the third win of the season for Pegasus who remain second from bottom in the table, a point behind Monkstown and Old Alexandra.

An Ellen Curran goal three minutes from time rescued a point for Pembroke Wanderers against Monkstown, the game ending 2-2, while Alexandra fell to a 3-0 defeat away to Ulster Elks. Meanwhile, Corinthians’ struggles continue, two goals from Sarah McAuley sending UCD on their way to a 3-1 win and consigning Corinthians to their 11th successive defeat of the season.

