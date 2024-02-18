Loreto make it 12 Hockey League wins out of 12

Loreto’s procession towards the EY Hockey League title shows no sign of abating, their 3-0 victory away to Catholic Institute on Saturday making it 12 wins out of 12 in the campaign so far, lifting them 14 points clear of second-placed Railway Union.

Goals from Sarah Torrans, Rachel Kelly and Síofra O’Brien wrapped up their win in Rosbrien, while Railway lost ground by losing 1-0 to Pegasus in Belfast, Sophie McDowell’s fourth minute goal deciding the game. It was only the third win of the season for Pegasus who remain second from bottom in the table, a point behind Monkstown and Old Alexandra.

An Ellen Curran goal three minutes from time rescued a point for Pembroke Wanderers against Monkstown, the game ending 2-2, while Alexandra fell to a 3-0 defeat away to Ulster Elks. Meanwhile, Corinthians’ struggles continue, two goals from Sarah McAuley sending UCD on their way to a 3-1 win and consigning Corinthians to their 11th successive defeat of the season.