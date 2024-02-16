Ireland beaten by India at the death in Pro League clash

Gurjant Singh's late goal secured victory for India over Ireland in the FIH Pro League game in Bhubaneswar. Photograph: Satish Babu/AFP via Getty Images

Men’s FIH Pro League: India 1 Ireland 0

Ireland suffered an agonising conclusion to their FIH Pro League game against hosts India in Bhubaneswar on Friday, Gurjant Singh finally breaking their resistance by firing home the only goal of the game with just seconds left on the clock.

Until then, the fourth-ranked side in the world, who have former Ireland coach Craig Fulton at the helm, could find no way through the Irish defence, despite incessant pressure in spells, goalkeeper Jamie Carr putting in an outstanding display.

The defeat was Ireland’s fourth in a row in their Pro League debut after earlier losses to the Netherlands, Australia and Spain. The team now moves on to Rourkela in India where they will play the same four opponents again, starting with the Dutch on Monday.