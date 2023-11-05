EY Hockey Lague: Loreto work past Ulster Elks to make it six wins out of six

A third of the way through the EY Hockey League season Loreto have still to drop a point, the Dublin club making it six wins out of six when they ended Ulster Elks’ unbeaten record in Jordanstown on Saturday with second half goals from Síofra O’Brien and Sarah Torrans.

An early double from Niamh Carey helped Railway Union stay three points behind the leaders, Niamh Shaw and Ailish Long making it 4-0 against UCD before Sophie Kidd pulled a goal back for the students.

Two goals from Aisling Naughton sent Pembroke Wanderers on their way to a 2-1 win over bottom club Corinthians while Old Alexandra heaped more troubles on struggling Pegasus with a 3-2 win in Belfast, two penalty corner conversions by Elena Neil ultimately settling the game. And Monkstown came away from Rosbrien with all three points after a 2-1 win over Catholic Institute.

Hockey League - Divison One: Ulster Elks 0, Loreto 2 (S O’Brien, S Torrans); Railway Union 4 (N Carey 2, N Shaw, A Long), UCD 1 (S Kidd); Pembroke Wanderers 2 (A Naughton 2), Corinthians 1 (J Mc Grane); Pegasus 2 (S McCay, Z Malseed), Old Alexandra 3 (A Taaffe, E Neill 2); Catholic Institute 1 (A Horan), Monkstown 2 (E Kealy, S Moore).