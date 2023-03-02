Key weekend in title race as title-chasing trio brace for double-headers

Old Alexandra come into this weekend on the back of a three-game winning streak. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

It’s yet another key weekend in the EY Hockey League with three of the top four, Loreto, Old Alexandra and Catholic Institute, having double-headers, making it, potentially, a significant weekend in the title race.

Of the three, Alexandra are the form team having won their last three games, including a 2-0 victory away to Pegasus in their most recent outing. They’ve also only suffered one defeat all season, to Railway Union back in November – fewer than any other team in the league.

That record, though, should be put to the test this weekend when they take on two of the top four – first up is UCD, before Alexandra head for Limerick to take on Institute.

Institute, though, have hit a ropey patch having gone into the Christmas break on the back of six wins in a row – since then they’ve drawn three and lost one of their four games. They should be able to snap that streak when they host bottom club Belfast Harlequins on Saturday, before taking on Alexandra.

Loreto, meanwhile, will be targeting six points from their meetings with Pegasus and Monkstown, while at the other end of the table two teams aiming to pull away from the relegation zone, Railway Union and Monkstown, square up at Park Avenue.

Hockey League weekend fixtures

Saturday: Railway Union v Monkstown, Park Avenue, 11.30; Catholic Institute v Belfast Harlequins, Rosbrien, 1.0; Old Alexandra v UCD, Alexandra College, 1.30; Pembroke Wanderers v Ards, Serpentine Avenue, 2.0; Loreto v Pegasus, Beaufort, 2.45.

Sunday: Catholic Institute v Old Alexandra, Rosbrien, 1,0; Monkstown v Loreto, Rathdown, 4.0.