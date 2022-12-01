In-form Irish Senior Cup holders Institute face tough quarter-final battle with Old Alexandra

Before they turn their focus to international duty with Ireland at the Nations Cup in Valencia (December 11th-17th), a sprinkling of Sean Dancer’s players will be in Irish Senior Cup action on Saturday at the quarter-final stage of the competition.

The tie of the round looks to be the meeting of holders Catholic Institute and Old Alexandra at Rosbrien, the sides having drawn when they met in Dublin in the Hockey League back in the second game of the season.

Since then, Institute have been on an impressive six-game winning streak in the league, while they also got the better of Pembroke Wanderers in the last round of the cup, in what was a repeat of last year’s final. Alexandra’s form has been more mixed, leaving them six points adrift of Institute in the league, but they’ll take confidence from that early season draw.

UCD, meanwhile, take on a Monkstown side they beat 5-1 in the league in October, while Belfast Harlequins host Railway Union fresh from their surprise victory on penalty strokes against Loreto in the last round. The tie between Avoca and Corinthian takes place on Monday evening.

READ MORE

Women’s Irish Senior Cup quarter-finals – Saturday: Belfast Harlequins v Railway Union, Deramore Park, 12.45; UCD v Monkstown, Belfield, 1.0; Catholic Institute v Old Alexandra, Rosbrien, 1.0.