EY Hockey League: Chasing pack look to narrow Institute’s league lead

With Catholic Institute having the weekend off, the chasing pack have a chance to put their game in hand on the Limerick side to good use and narrow their lead at the top of the EY Hockey League table.

Loreto can reduce the gap to a single point if they can get the better of Railway Union at Park Avenue, the game being streamed live on Hockey Ireland’s YouTube channel (3.30pm).

Railway have had a mixed bag of a season so far, picking up just their second win in seven games last weekend, but have been boosted by the arrival of Irish captain Katie Mullan who scored what proved to be the winning goal in that game against Old Alexandra.

Alexandra, level with UCD in third place, three points behind Loreto, host champions Pembroke Wanderers on Saturday, while the students are at home to bottom club Belfast Harlequins. Two more of the bottom three meet at Rathdown where Monkstown host Ards.

Hockey League - Division One - Saturday: Old Alexandra v Pembroke Wanderers, Alexandra College, 1.30pm; UCD v Belfast Harlequins, Belfield, 2.50pm; Railway Union v Loreto, Park Avenue, 3.30pm; Monkstown v Ards, Rathdown, 4.15pm.