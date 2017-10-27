Seamus Power in contention after opening round in Mississippi

Waterford man fired an opening round 68 at Sanderson Farms Championship
Seamus Power is two shots off the pace after day one of the Sanderson Farms Championship. Photo: Getty Images

Seamus Power is two shots off the pace after day one of the Sanderson Farms Championship. Photo: Getty Images

 

Ireland’s Seamus Power is two shots off the pace after day one of the Sanderson Farms Championship after carding a four-under par round of 68.

Power, 30, is hoping to take advantage of a weakened field in Mississippi as he looks to continue the streak of first-time winners in the tournament.

With the top 50 in the world eligible to compete in the WGC-HSBC Champions in China, the top ranking player in the field is world number 75 William McGirt, who sits tied for 32nd at two under.

Power only dropped a single shot — on the 15th — and holed three birdies on the front nine to put himself in the mix.

Five Americans lead the field after scoring 66 on the first round — Ryan Armour, Andrew Landry, Conrad Shindler, J.J Spaun and Wyndham Clark — with 23-year-old Clark making five birdies in a row on the back nine to put himself in contention.

Four players from the States sit tied for sixth at five under, while the top placed British interest is David Skinns, who went round in 70, with birdies on the 11th, 14th and 17th, but stopping a shot on the 12th.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.