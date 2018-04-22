Alexander Levy emerges on top in Morocco

France’s Alexander Levy boosted his chances of qualifying for a Ryder Cup debut on home soil by claiming his fifth European Tour title at the Hassan Trophy in Morocco.

Levy carded a final round of 70 at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam to finish eight under par, a shot ahead of overnight leader Alvaro Quiros.

Quiros birdied the 18th to claim outright second, with Italy’s Andrea Pavan, Finland’s Mikko Ilonen and the Swedish pair of Joakim Lagergren and Alexander Bjork a stroke behind on six under.

Levy began the final round a shot off the pace, but moved into the lead with three birdies and a bogey in the first eight holes and recovered from a bogey on the 16th with a vital birdie on the next.

The 27-year-old will have little time to celebrate his win as he heads straight to Beijing to defend his Volvo China Open title.

Collated final round scores in the Trophee Hassan II, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Morocco (Irish in bold, British unless stated, par 72):

280 Alexander Levy (Fra) 72 69 69 70

281 Alvaro Quiros (Esp) 67 70 72 72

282 Mikko Ilonen (Fin) 72 72 66 72, Alexander Bjork (Swe) 74 69 69 70, Andrea Pavan (Ita) 75 71 70 66, Joakim Lagergren (Swe) 68 73 71 70

283 Andy Sullivan 72 72 69 70, Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa) 68 71 71 73

284 Seung-su Han (USA) 70 73 74 67, Joost Luiten (Nlr) 72 70 70 72, Paul Waring 72 69 73 70

285 Ryan Fox (Nzl) 72 71 71 71

286 Jeunghun Wang (Kor) 73 71 67 75, Callum Shinkwin 70 72 72 72, Austin Connelly (Can) 69 71 71 75, Yusaku Miyazato (Jpn) 73 70 70 73, Benjamin Hebert (Fra) 71 70 72 73, Bradley Dredge 67 73 73 73

287 Marcel Siem (Ger) 71 71 75 70, Adrian Otaegui (Esp) 70 75 73 69, Thomas Detry (Be) 73 71 75 68

288 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa) 73 69 68 78, Brandon Stone (Rsa) 74 70 69 75, Sean Crocker (USA) 71 74 71 72, Nacho Elvira (Esp) 70 73 75 70, Romain Langasque (Fra) 71 73 74 70, Richard Sterne (Rsa) 71 73 70 74, Marcus Fraser (Aus) 75 72 72 69

289 Laurie Canter 73 72 75 69, Ashun Wu (Chn) 69 73 75 72, Pedro Oriol (Esp) 72 75 70 72

290 Richie Ramsay 73 73 73 71, Jamie Donaldson 73 73 72 72, Andrew Dodt (Aus) 70 68 74 78, Lee Slattery 69 76 71 74

291 Robert Rock 74 71 72 74, Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin) 74 72 73 72, David Howell 73 72 76 70, David Horsey 76 69 71 75, Lorenzo Gagli (Ita) 68 75 77 71

292 Pontus Widegren (Swe) 72 75 76 69, Maximilian Kieffer (Ger) 70 75 73 74, Chris Hanson 72 74 74 72, Mikko Korhonen (Fin) 75 68 73 76, Raphael Jacquelin (Fra) 70 73 74 75

293 Marc Warren 73 71 75 74, Matthew Nixon 71 74 73 75, Ryan Evans 73 74 72 74, Jorge Campillo (Esp) 73 73 71 76, Matteo Manassero (Ita) 73 74 74 72, Josh Geary (Nzl) 74 73 73 73

294 Romain Wattel (Fra) 73 74 74 73, Wade Ormsby (Aus) 71 75 68 80, Jordan Smith 74 73 72 75, Darren Fichardt (Rsa) 71 75 74 74, Henric Sturehed (Swe) 76 69 72 77, Aaron Rai 71 71 75 77, Oliver Fisher 68 75 78 73

295 Ricardo Gouveia (Por) 73 73 75 74, Nino Bertasio (Ita) 70 76 74 75

296 Renato Paratore (Ita) 73 74 73 76

297 Jamie Elson 74 73 77 73, Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra) 71 74 74 78, Gregory Bourdy (Fra) 72 75 74 76

298 Steven Brown 70 75 75 78

299 Phachara Khongwatmai (Tha) 72 73 76 78, Daniel Brooks 70 74 78 77, Ayoub Id-Omar (a) (Mal) 73 73 76 77, Jonathan Thomson 71 76 81 71, Marcel Schneider (Ger) 74 73 73 79, Thomas Pieters (Bel) 74 72 78 75

303 Ahmed Marjan (Mal) 73 73 76 81, James Heath 77 70 75 81

304 Connor Syme 73 73 77 81