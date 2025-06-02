Scottie Scheffler emulates Tiger Woods after winning Memorial as Lowry fades

World number one Scottie Scheffler emulated Tiger Woods by successfully defending the Memorial Tournament title at Muirfield Village.

Only five-time winner Woods had previously retained the crown between 1999 and 2001, but Scheffler claimed a second consecutive success with a four-stroke victory over Ben Griffin.

Scheffler has now won three times in four starts after wins at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and PGA Championship.

“It’s pretty cool,” Scheffler told CBS Sports after his 16th PGA Tour victory.

“It’s always a hard week as it’s so challenging to play this tournament.

“I battled really hard over the weekend and Ben made things interesting down the stretch, but overall it was a great week.”

Scheffler took a one-shot lead into Sunday and the chasing pack failed to put him under any concerted pressure.

Birdies at the seventh, 11th and 15th gave Scheffler breathing space in a final round two-under par 70, with a solitary dropped shot coming at the 10th – his first bogey in 32 holes.

Griffin closed with a 73 to finish one ahead of Austria’s Sepp Straka, with Nick Taylor a shot back in fourth.

Shane Lowry dropped down the leaderboard for a share of 23rd place with a disappointing 77. Starting the day six shots off the lead, Lowry had nightmare double and triple bogeys on the front nine, pulling his drive out of bounds on the ninth.

Meanwhile, Maja Stark carded an even-par 72 to win the US Women’s Open by two shots at Erin Hills.

Stark led the championship by one stroke through 54 holes and outlasted World number one Nelly Korda, who got within a shot of the lead before petering out on the back nine.

Stark posted a seven-under-par 281 for the week. Korda (71) tied for second with Japan’s Rio Takeda (72) at five under, and South Korea’s Hye-Jin Choi posted a 68 to claim a share of fourth place at four under with countrywoman Mao Saigo (73) and China’s Ruoning Yin (70).

Stark has six wins to her name on the Ladies European Tour. One of those, the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland, was co-sanctioned by the LPGA and earned her a tour card in 2022.