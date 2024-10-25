Seamus Power moves into contention for Zozo Championship

Seamus Power of Ireland hits his tee shot on the 5th hole during the second round of the Zozo Championship at Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan. Photograph: Lintao Zhang/Getty

Ireland’s Seamus Power carded an impressive eight-under-par 62 to finish day two of the Zozo Championship tied for fourth place.

The 37-year-old posted eight birdies during a bogey-free second round in Japan to climb 31 places on the leaderboard.

Power, who is nine under overall following an opening round of 69, sits three strokes behind leader Nico Echavarria at Narashino Country Club.

Colombian Echavarria registered a second successive round of 64 to leapfrog American Taylor Moore at the top of the standings.

Two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, who closed with an eagle, is level with compatriot Moore in second place, two shots off the pace.

Eric Cole and Taiwan’s CT Pan join Waterford-born Power in sharing fourth position following respective rounds of 67 and 66.

“Obviously when you shoot 62 most things go your way,” said Power. “It was interesting because it was kind of an unusual start. I ended up having to make a good par save on (holes) one, two and three.

“From there on it was a lot of good stuff, everything kind of felt pretty good.

“It was good yesterday, I just didn’t make the putts and today obviously was much better on the greens.”

Open champion Xander Schauffele carded a 65 on his 31st birthday but remains 10 shots off the lead – on two under par – following his disappointing score of 73 in the opening round.