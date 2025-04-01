‘It’s like getting advice from Yoda’: Min Woo Lee full of admiration for Irish caddie ‘Bo’ Martin

Min Woo Lee and caddie Brian 'Bo' Martin during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 on Sunday. Photograph: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Veteran caddie Brian “Bo” Martin has the midas touch, but also the sort of wisdom that has resulted in Min Woo Lee’s dramatic rise since the player-bagman partnership took root earlier this year.

The Australian’s win in the Houston Open marked a breakthrough success on the PGA Tour but Martin’s influence was critical in talking his 26-year-old employer out of a potentially reckless play in the final round.

When Lee drove into bushes on the Par 5 eighth hole he contemplated hitting out Seve-style by bending on to his knees.

“We can drop this, kid, get it around the green and have a putt for five; that’s a win,” advised Martin.

Lee listened, and that is exactly how the play transpired, with that par as valuable as any of the 26 birdies en route to winning.

Martin first hooked up with the talented Lee at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January and, before Sunday’s win, the relationship had brought four top-20 finishes in six tournaments.

From Ardglass in Co Down, Martin – a scratch player – had a long caddying career that included Gary Murphy, Peter Lawrie, Tyrrell Hatton and his nephew Cormac Sharvin, but his most famous partnership was with Shane Lowry and included winning The Open at Royal Portrush in 2019. Lowry and Bo parted ways in 2023 and, with a young family, Martin took his time getting back on the road.

Lee’s improvement since they teamed up has been massive, moving from 55th in the world rankings to 22nd following his win in Houston.

As Lee put it of his veteran bagman: “Bo doesn’t say much, but when he does, it’s like getting advice from Yoda.”

Michael Evans tees up Golf Ireland

Michael Evans, a member of Athlone Golf Club, has succeeded Rosemary Tully as Golf Ireland president at the association’s annual general meeting held in Dublin at the weekend.

Golf Ireland outgoing president Rosemary Tully and new president Michael Evans. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Since the Golfing Union of Ireland and the Irish Ladies Golf Union merged into one in 2019, it has become customary – in reflecting gender balance and inclusion – to have a female president one year followed by a male the next. Fiona Delargy, of Cushendall, has been named as president-elect for 2026.

“I want to acknowledge Athlone Golf Club and the Connacht regional executive for their unwavering support, along with my wife Anne, who has managed our family life while I have been immersed in championships and meetings over many years. Our volunteers are the lifeblood of Golf Ireland, and I thank them for their commitment.

“I also pay tribute to our outgoing president, Rosemary, whose tenure has been marked by tireless dedication and the successful introduction of the volunteer framework.

“I am excited about the events and opportunities on the horizon, including continued government support and our growing suite of championships and major events across the island. I look forward to championing our shared vision that golf remains open, inclusive, and enjoyable,” said Evans.

By the Numbers: 3

Min Woo Lee’s win in the Texas Children’s Houston Open on the PGA Tour meant he matched winning the feat of his sister Minjee Lee, who is a 10-time winner on the LPGA Tour. The Australians are the third set of brother-sister siblings to win on the US circuits, joining Cathy and Bill Kratzet and Jackie and Jim Gallagher jnr.

Word of Mouth

“From where I’m at health-wise, it’s hard for me to get ahead thinking-wise because I don’t have the stamina to do it. So a lot of breath work, a lot of things to slow everything down. I was in really good control of my thoughts and my emotions, which hasn’t been the case for me for a long time” – Gary Woodland – runner-up to Min Woo Lee in Houston – on his best finish since undergoing surgery to remove a lesion on his brain 18 months ago.

On this day: April 1st, 1979

JoAnne Carner at the European Women's Open Golf Championships at Sunningdale, UK in August 1974. Photograph: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

There were no April Fools day pranks involved in the conclusion of the Kemper Open at Mese Verde resort in California on the LPGA Tour, where history was made with the first ever five-player play-off on the circuit.

JoAnne Carner – known on tour as “The Great Gundy”, a throwback to her maiden name of Gunderson when she dominated the amateur scene in the USA – ultimately claimed the title, the 24th of 43 career wins.

Carner, a two-time US Open champion, shot rounds of 72-71-72-71 for a 72-holes aggregate of two-over 286 to finish alongside Hisako Higuchi, Nancy Lopez, Donna Caponi and Jan Stephenson which then required sudden-death.

Lopez, Caponi and Stephenson were eliminated at the first playoff hole, and then Carner’s par on the second hole of sudden-death was sufficient to get the job done and claim the $22,500 winner’s cheque.

Social Swing

Next stop…..Let’s gooooo – Michael Kim posting the Masters logo after securing his place in the field for the Masters next week. Kim was 162nd in the world rankings when he started a hot run of form with a runner-up finish. He moved to 50th following Houston, after which the top-50 in the world earned exemptions to Augusta.

This one hits different. Houston Open champions baby!!! – Min Woo Lee on adding a PGA Tour win to his three DP World Tour wins.

T11 Not the Sunday I wanted but another steady week ⛳️ Thank you to all the sponsors and volunteers for another great week at the Ford Championship. @lpga_tour 🔜Next stop Las Vegas for the @lpgamatchplay – Charley Hull after a disappointing final round saw her slip out of contention in the Ford Championship. The European Solheim Cup star moves on to this week’s T Mobile Matchplay in Las Vegas.

Know the Rules

Q In a match, a player’s ball came to rest beside some steps attached to a boundary fence. The steps interfered with the player’s swing, so they took free relief before playing their next stroke. What is the ruling?

A There is no penalty. Under the Definition of Boundary Object in the rules, any “gate, steps, bridge or similar construction used for getting over or through a boundary wall or fence are not part of the boundary object.” The player took the correct action in this instance in taking free relief.

In the Bag

Min Woo Lee – Texas Children’s Houston Open

Driver – Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond (8.5 degrees)

3-wood – Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond (16.5 degrees)

Utility iron: Callaway X-Forged UT (18 degrees)

Irons: Callaway X Forged (4, 5), Callaway Apex Prototype (6-10)

Wedges: Callaway Opus (50 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (56 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey O-Works 1W

Ball: Callaway Chrome Tour X