Lydia Ko wins Women’s British Open at St Andrews to end Major drought

New Zeland's Lydia Ko poses with the trophy after winning the 2024 Women's British Open. Photograph: Andy Buchanan/Getty

Lydia Ko completed a fairytale fortnight by adding the AIG Women’s Open title at St Andrews to her Olympic gold medal from Paris.

The New Zealander started the final round in a share of fourth but made three birdies over a flawless first 14 holes to challenge for the title, which boiled down to a thrilling finale between Ko, Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu tied at the top of the leaderboard on six under par.

Ko took the clubhouse lead with a brilliant birdie on the 18th, but defending champion Vu was still on her heels right to the end.

Vu needed a birdie to force a play-off, but ran up a bogey five to secure victory for Ko.

A third major title caps off a fantastic couple of weeks for Ko after she took Olympic gold earlier this month.

Vu’s dropped shot at the last saw her finish on five under and in a tie for second with Jiyai Shin, Ruoning Yin and Korda.

Victory slipped away for world number one Korda after she hit the ball into the Road Hole bunker on the 17th, which she subsequently bogeyed.

Ireland’s Leona Maguire finished in a tie for 37th on four over after a disappointing final round of 76.

England’s Lottie Woad won the Smyth Salver, awarded to the leading amateur after a closing birdie gave her a one-under-par total.