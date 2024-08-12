Keegan Bradley names Brandt Snedeker second US vice-captain for Ryder Cup

Brandt Snedeker playing from the 16th tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, on August 9th, 2024. Photograph: David Jensen/Getty Images

Brandt Snedeker will serve as one of Keegan Bradley’s vice-captains on the US Ryder Cup team who will try to reclaim the trophy from Europe next year at Bethpage Black in New York, the PGA of America said on Monday.

Snedeker, a nine-time winner on the PGA Tour who was named the US-based circuit’s rookie of the year in 2007, joins previously-appointed former US Open champion Webb Simpson as a vice-captain on Bradley’s staff.

“As I’ve started preparing for the 2025 Ryder Cup I quickly realised that Brandt was someone I wanted by my side,” Bradley, who was announced as captain in July, said in a news release. “Having competed in two Ryder Cups, including a stellar individual performance in 2016, Brandt’s experience and insight will surely be beneficial to our team in the months ahead.”

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be Snedeker’s first stint as a vice-captain in the biennial team event. The 43-year-old Nashville, Tennessee native has played in two Ryder Cups, compiling a 4-2-0 career record, including 3-0-0 as the only undefeated American in 2016.

“The Ryder Cup is unlike anything in our sport, and I hope to bring the passion and pride to help Keegan deliver his vision of what a Ryder Cup in New York should look like,” said Snedeker. “I am so excited to serve alongside my good friend Webb, and know we will do everything in our power to help Keegan and the players be ready for a great competition next September at Bethpage Black.”

