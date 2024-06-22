Dane Jacob Skov Olesen wins Amateur Championship at Ballyliffin

Jacob Skov Olesen etched his name into the history books at Ballyliffin as he became the first Danish golfer to win The Amateur Championship.

The 25-year-old staved off a dogged fightback from the valiant Dominic Clemons in the 36-hole showdown over the Glashedy Links and emerged with a 4&3 victory to put a silver lining on a memorable championship debut. As well as lifting one of the most prestigious trophies in the amateur game, Olesen’s victory also earned him a tee-time for Open Championship at Royal Troon in July, the 2025 US Open and, by tradition, an invitation to the Masters Tournament next April.

“It’s an honour, and I’m really proud to be the first Danish winner,” he said. “I guess that’s something I’ll have forever, which is super cool. I hope it can inspire someone else from Denmark to win next year or maybe some other years in the future.”

In an absorbing contest, which provided a fitting finale to six days of terrific competition on the northwest tip of Ireland, Olesen looked to be coasting to victory when he chipped in for a birdie on the 23rd to move into a commanding six-hole lead. Clemons, who was two-down after the morning’s opening 18 holes, appeared to be losing his composure as the match drifted away from him but he rallied admirably to give himself a glimmer of hope on the run-in. A raking birdie putt of 35-feet on the 27th reduced the deficit before he drove the green on the 370-yard 28th to set up an eagle opportunity.

In a thrilling twist, Olesen holed his bunker shot for a birdie to pile the pressure on his opponent, but Clemons responded to that counterpunch and made his putt for a hole-winning two to pinch another hole back. University of Arkansas student Olesen went five-up again, however, on the 30th and got a fortunate break on the 31st when his wayward approach ended up in a favourable lie on the adjacent tee and he halved the hole.

Five down with five to play, and with defeat staring him in the face, Clemons kept the contest alive with a mighty birdie putt across the green on the 32nd. The 22-year-old’s hopes of pulling off a great escape suffered a terminal blow on the 33rd, though, when he had to take an unplayable lie after his drive buried itself in a tangle of rough.

Clemons conjured a fine recovery and found the green, but he couldn’t salvage his par and Olesen had the luxury of two putts for the title.