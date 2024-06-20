Leona Maguire finds Major form to keep in touch with PGA Championship lead

Leona Maguire of Ireland hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Photograph: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Finally, Leona Maguire discovered her Major form. Having missed the cut in both the Chevron and the US Open, the 29-year-old Cavan golfer moved straight into contention in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club, in the Seattle suburbs, with a superbly crafted 70, two-under-par, to lie one stroke behind clubhouse leader Nelly Korda.

Maguire joined her Solheim Cup teammate Celine Boutine, American Allisen Corpuz and Japan’s Akie Iwal in carding 70s to be very much in the mix.

Having started on the 10th, Maguire got her round off to a flying start with a birdie on her opening hole and then bounced back from a bogey on the 13th with a birdie on the 14th to turn in 35. She added further birdies on the first and fifth before dropping a shot on the seventh and Maguire’s tee shot to the par three ninth finished eight feet from the hole, however she failed to convert the birdie putt to join Korda.

World number one Korda – who had missed the cut in her last two outings in what up to then had been a dominant season – recovered from a double-bogey six on the fourth, her 13th hole, to card no fewer than six birdies in her round, including a hat-trick from the 13th, to claim the clubhouse lead.

Séamus Power bounced back from his missed cut in last week’s US Open with a strong opening round of the Travelers Championship – the last of the PGA Tour’s $20 million signature events of the season – at TPC Highlands in Connecticut with an opening round of three-under-par 67, which featured five birdies and two bogeys.

Séamus Power putts on the 18th green during the first round of the Travelers Championship. Photograph: James Gilbert/Getty Images

And Shane Lowry – who finished tied-19th in Pinehurst – had an up-and-down first round containing four birdies and three bogeys to sign for a 69.

On a course which has traditionally provided a birdie fest, the hot scoring continued in this latest edition with Akshay Bhatia, Rickie Fowler, Kurt Kitayama and Will Zalatoris all setting the clubhouse target with eight-under-par 64s until Tom Kim came in with a 63 to move into the top position.

World number one Scottie Scheffler – seeking his sixth win of the season – followed up his disappointing US Open, where he tied-41st, with a strong opening round of 65 to be very much in contention.

“I feel like I hit it nice. Found some swings, or found some stuff in my swing at the beginning of the week, and definitely feel like I’m swinging a lot better than I did last week,” said Scheffler.

On the DP World Tour, Finland’s Mikko Korhonen and Italy’s Matteo Manassero opened with seven-under-par 64s to share the first round lead, where Tom McKibbin was the best of the Irish players in tied-23rd after opening with a 69.

In the OFX Irish Legends at Seapoint Golf Club in Termonfeckin, former British Open champion Paul Lawrie – who won his Claret Jug in 1999 – and Sweden’s Patrik Sjoland shot opening five-under-par 67s to share the first round lead, a stroke clear of two-time Major champion Angel Cabrera of Argentina and South African Keith Horne.