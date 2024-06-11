Rory McIlroy to play with Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele at US Open

Rory McIlroy will play alongside Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele in the opening two rounds of the US Open at Pinehurst. Photograph: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy will play in a blockbuster three-ball over the first two rounds of the US Open at Pinehurst in North Carolina, having been drawn alongside world number one Scottie Scheffler and world number two Zander Schauffele.

With McIlroy ranked third in the world, the group are sure to attract the largest galleries when they tee-off the first at 6.14pm Irish time on Thursday. On Friday they’ll go off the 10th at 12.29pm Irish time.

Scheffler has enjoyed a stunning season, winning five times, including earning a second green jacket at the Masters and taking last weekend’s Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

Schauffele won his first Major title at the US PGA at Valhalla, while McIlroy has two PGA Tour wins this season, alongside Shane Lowry at the Zurich Classic and at the Wells Fargo at Quail Hollow.

Lowry has also been given a late-early tee-time, playing alongside American Keegan Bradley and Germany’s Martin Kaymer, the runaway winner the last time the US Open was held at Pinehurst No 2 in 2014.

The trio tee off the first at 6.47pm Irish time on Thursday and off the 10th at 1.02pm Irish time on Friday.

Tom McKibbin, who birdied five of the last seven holes in his second round in the final US Open qualifier at Walton Heath, will be in the first group off the 10th tee on Thursday at 11.45am Irish time along with Italy’s Matteo Manassero and Rico Hoey from the Philippines.

Séamus Power will be in the group after McKibbin off the 10th at 11.56pm Irish time alongside Japan’s Rikuya Hoshino and big-hitting South African Dean Burmester.