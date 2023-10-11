PGA Tour suspends Byeong Hun An for doping violation

The PGA Tour has suspended South Korean player Byeong Hun An three months on Wednesday for violating the tour’s anti-doping policy.

The suspension is retroactive to August 31st. He will be eligible to return to competition on December 1st.

Tour officials said Wednesday that An tested positive for a prohibited substance contained in an over-the-counter cough medicine acquired in his native South Korea.

“He has co-operated fully with the Tour throughout the process and accepted his suspension,” read a statement from the PGA Tour. “ ... The Tour will have no further comment on the suspension at this time.”

READ MORE

An, 32, has recorded wins on four different tours – including the DP World Tour’s BMW PGA Championship in 2015 – but is still looking for his first title on the PGA Tour.

He lost in a playoff at both the 2016 Zurich Classic and 2018 Memorial Tournament.

In 2009, at the age of 17, he because the youngest-ever winner of the US Amateur.

PGA Tour player Scott Stallings was suspended for three months for a doping violation in 2015.