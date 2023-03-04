Rory McIlroy charges into contention with bogey-free 68 at Bay Hill

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the ninth tee at Bay Hill. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty

Rory McIlroy shot in the 60s for the second day in a row, as he moved into contention at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

The Northern Irishman shot a four-under-par 68 on Saturday, which included four birdies without a blemish on his card, to post six under, two shots behind the clubhouse leaders Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler at eight under.

The Norwegian Hovland shot a 66 in his third round and was one of the main movers of the day, as Masters champion Scheffler shot a 68 on a round that concluded with three birdies. England’s Tyrell Hatton is a shot further back on seven under after a 66.

McIlroy won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2018 and has been 59-under-par at the course since 2015, 23 strokes better than the next player in that time.

No fear from @Padraig_H on this aggressive line 💪 pic.twitter.com/jPM7IRKRMC — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 4, 2023

Pádraig Harrington had been going well and was within the top 20 before an unfortunate double bogey on the final hole meant that he had to settle for a level-par round of 72 and one under for the tournament.

Shane Lowry and Séamus Power had nightmare days, carding rounds of 80 and 76 respectively to lie tied 69th on six over. Lowry’s 80 included two triple-bogeys, on the fourth and ninth holes, on what was a day to forget.

World number one Jon Rahm’s hot form has come to a screeching halt with a second straight 76, in a round that featured eight bogeys.