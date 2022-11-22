Leona Maguire hopes to end her season on high note at Spanish Open

The vast majority of her season’s work done, Leona Maguire will finish things off this week by bringing her X-factor to the Spanish Open at Alferini Golf Club which also acts as the season-closing act on the Ladies’ European Tour season.

That tournament outing on the LET will bring her competitive duties to a close in what has been a very satisfying campaign, with her LPGA Tour commitments concluded after a fine effort in the CME Globe Tour Championship in Florida where she finished runner-up to world number one and Rolex Player of the Year Lydia Ko.

In putting things in perspective after her close call, Maguire afterwards commented: “Obviously I would have loved to have won but, four years ago, pretty much this week, I missed Q-School by a shot and I drove by that exit on Sunday driving [to Tiburon Golf Club] and to be here in this position, it’s a big jump forward. It’s been an incredible year. It’s been my best season so far and I’ve got better every year. I’m looking forward to the off-season now and hopefully I can have an even better 2023.”

Maguire’s career-best pay-day of $550,000 for her runner-up finish to Ko brought her season’s earnings to $1,812,831 on the LPGA Tour where she finished ranked 10th on the order of merit end-of-season standings.

In all this year, Maguire achieved a breakthrough win on the LPGA Tour in the Drive On Championship in what was one of eight top-10 finishes on the LPGA Tour.

“I’m really proud of how I did in the big events this year. The Majors – the US Open, the British Open in particular, and then finish off with this, almost like a mini major,” added Maguire, who intends on taking a four-week break at home in Cavan after her Spanish stop-off before getting her 2023 season under way at the Tournament of Champions on familiar terrain at Lake Nona in January.

Tom Watson suffers go-kart crash

At least Tom Watson didn’t lose his sense of humour after suffering a go-kart crash on his Kansas farm last week which resulted in the 73-year-old eight-time Major champion being hospitalised and requiring shoulder replacement surgery.

Go-karts are “#foryoungerguys” noted Watson in a social media post detailing his recovery from the crash in which his mode of transport rolled over.

Watson was due to play in next month’s PNC Championship in Florida alongside his son Michael but has been forced to withdraw from that novel end-of-season two-person event confined to Major champions and a member of their family (Pádraig Harrington will be playing with his son Paddy).

By the Numbers

2: An exciting week ahead of two of Irish golf’s young guns, with Tom McKibbin – who earned his full card for the DP World Tour by graduating off the Challenge Tour – and John Murphy, who claimed his through Q-School, making their full card-carrying debuts on the main circuit at this week’s Joburg Open in South Africa.

Word of Mouth

Lydia Ko of New Zealand poses with the Vare Trophy and the Rolex Player of the Year trophy after winning the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty

“To be the Player of the Year and to win the Vare Trophy again and to win the CME Group Tour Championship, it’s a dream come true” – Lydia Ko on lifting the various trophies in one go after her win in the LPGA Tour Championship, adding the Rolex Player of the year and the Vare Trophy for low stroke average to her $2 million pay-day.

On this day ... November 22nd, 1992

Finally, Davis Love III found the key to unlock the secret of winning in paradise: three times a runner-up in the Kapalua International, fired a final round 67 for a 15-under-par total of 275 that enabled him to make a homeward charge to claim the title of the unofficial tournament played after the regular PGA Tour season.

A runner-up in 1986, 1990 and 1991, Love gained revenge on Mike Hulbert. The previous year, Hulbert had overturned a four-shot deficit in the final round. This time, it was Love’s turn to give Hulbert a taste of his own medicine when flipping a similar four-shot deficit to add $150,000 to his bank balance.

Davis Love III in 1992. Photograph: PGA Tour archive

“It feels a lot better than it did a year ago,” admitted Love after finally closing the deal in Hawaii. “I knew I’d have to make an eagle [on 18] to avoid the playoff because you just knew he [Hulbert] was going to make birdie.” Love had hit his approach to the Par 5 18th to 40 feet and rolled in the eagle putt.

Twitter Twaddle

Extremely proud to be the first to be World No. 1, FedEx Cup Champion and @DPWorldTour No. 1 in the same year. I truly appreciate all of your support! – Rory McIlroy

As this season comes to a close I just wanted to thank you all. I am so proud to represent disability golf. Thank you to every sponsor for making the dream a reality. Time for rest before we go again. Let’s keep breaking down barriers & showing in life anything is possible! – Brendan Lawlor

Another season done! That’s 10 I’ve now racked up on Tour ... where does the time go. Thank you for all of your support this year. Who knows what 2023 will bring, but let’s hope we can laugh along the way – Eddie Pepperell

In the Bag: Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates winning DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty

DP World Tour Championship

Driver – Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS (10.5 degrees)

3-wood – Callaway Rogue ST (16 degrees)

5-wood – Callaway Rogue ST (18 degrees)

Irons – Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW)

Wedges – Callaway Jaws Forged (52, 56 and 60 degrees)

Putter – Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S

Ball – Callaway Chrome Soft X

Know the Rules

Q: Player B’s ball was lying badly and he was deliberating what action to take when Player A, his marker, said: “You have no shot at all. If I were you, I would declare the ball unplayable.” What is the ruling?

A: As Player A’s suggestion could have influenced Player B “in determining his play,” it constituted advice and Player A is penalised two strokes (Rule 10.2a and Interpretation Advice/1) for offering such a view. Player B is not penalised.