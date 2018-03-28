Tributes paid to former Tipp footballer Rachel Kenneally

Ladies Gaelic Football Association president Marie Hickey has led tributes to former Tipperary ladies footballer Rachel Kenneally, who has sadly passed away at the age of 26.

Kenneally was a member of the Tipperary side that lined out in the 2013 TG4 All-Ireland intermediate final against Cavan at Croke Park.

A native of Ballyglass, Tipperary Town, Kenneally was also a Giles Cup medallist in 2012 with Mary Immaculate College in Limerick, where she studied to become a primary school teacher.

Hickey said: “Rachel was a wonderful servant to Tipperary ladies football and her club, Aherlow. A committed and talented player, Rachel wore the blue and gold of her county and the green and gold of her beloved Aherlow with distinction for many years.”

Current Tipperary senior team manager Shane Ronayne commented: “On behalf of everybody involved with the Tipperary senior squad, I would like to express our sincere sympathies to the family and friends of Rachel Kenneally, our former player, team-mate and friend.

“We are all proud to have had the opportunity to coach and play with Rachel, and very privileged to have known her as a person.

“She was a fantastic player and a wonderful character, full of life, humour and great courage. She will be sorely missed but forever remembered.”