Galway impress to book place in All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final

Galway 1-21 Kilkenny 2-11

Galway booked their place in the minor All-Ireland hurling semi-finals with a convincing seven-point win over Kilkenny at Semple Stadium.

The Cats can join the Tribesmen in the final four, but must beat Limerick when they return to Thurles next Saturday.

Kilkenny will need to lift their game after suffering their second successive defeat in the championship. They were hoping to bounce back from their Leinster final loss to Dublin, but were left facing an uphill task after Galway quickly took control and never let go.

Galway played at an impressive pace, dominating the scoring thanks to points from marksman Donal O’Shea, Keelan Creaven, Jason Donoghue and Diarmuid Kilcommins to go 0-5 to 0-1 inside 10 minutes.

Kilkenny struggled for form, but were boosted by a solid spell. Cathal O’Leary lifted their spirits with a great goal, while points from Conor Kelly and George Murphy saw them cut the gap to the bare minimum eight minutes before half-time (0-7 to 1-3).

Galway didn’t panic. Dean Reilly and Ciarán Brennan traded goals before Galway racked up the points to go 1-14 to 2-3 in front at the break.

Kilkenny opened the second half with points from James Young and Conor Kelly (free) but Galway always had that extra step to stay ahead.

GALWAY: P Rabbitte; M Flynn, S Jennings, I McGlynn; S Quirke, S Neary, E Duggan; O Flannery (0-2), J Donoghue (0-2); D Kilcommins (0-2), S McDonagh, O Flannery; K Creaven (0-1), D O’Shea (0-10), D Reilly (1-4).

Subs: A Brett for S McDonagh; C Flaherty for McGlynn; N Collins for J Donoghue; C Cunningham for K Craven; A Conaire for O Flannery.

KILKENNY: J Brennan; P Dempsey, J Young (0-1), C Korff; J Harkin, S Staunton, D Maher; C Rudkins, C Kelly (0-7); W Halpin, C Kenny, G Murphy (0-2); C O’Leary (1-1), C Brennan (1-0), J Morrissey.

Subs: J Buggy for W Halpin; D Crehan for C Korff; D Coogan for Rudkins; K Hogan for Murphy.

Referee: C Cunning (Antrim).