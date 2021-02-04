Cork players stay tight-lipped on suspension for Ronan McCarthy

Cork footballers have declined to comment on the disciplinary action taken against manager Ronan McCarthy in respect of an unauthorised training session in Youghal in January.

It emerged earlier in the week that the GAA’s Management Committee had recommended a 12-week suspension for McCarthy and his Down counterpart Paddy Tally, in respect of a similar breach of rule. Full hearings have been sought by both counties.

“Look, to be honest,” said team captain Ian Maguire, “I’ve read the reports the same as everyone else when it came out – I think it was Tuesday.

“As a player and speaking on the players’ behalf, we’re not in a position to comment on that at the moment because obviously there’s an appeal gone in but I suppose overall, for the moment, as players, the main thing is to focus on yourself and when we return training, meet those problems as they come.

“We obviously have a very strong backroom team that’s been developed over the last couple of years and that Ronan has put in place.

“I suppose we can’t just comment on Ronan’s position at the moment because that’s a county board matter but I suppose as a player, you’ve just got to focus on yourself and focus on what we can control. We can’t control anything at the moment, you can only control your own conditioning and your own workouts at the moment.”

Maguire said that he believes everyone is struggling with the current lockdown.

“Yeah, it has not been easy, to be honest. January was an exceptionally tough month for everyone. I don’t think I am any different to anyone else. For me, I work from home. I am an accountant so I’m lucky in that I have that access.

“Home workouts have become my best friend at the moment. I am just trying to get in my exercise where I can. I have an exercise bike there at home which I am absolutely sick with the sight of. I just cannot wait to get out and start exercising and doing stuff properly.

“It is an incredibly tough time, but the important thing is, I am living at home with my mother and father at the moment, it is just about staying positive as much as you can, adhere to the guidelines and just this lockdown out until normality returns which we hope is March, but whenever that times comes.”

When that happens, Cork will be in a sub-group in Division Two in an abbreviated campaign. Both the county and Down have had further recommended penalties in the proposal that they must forfeit venue advantage in their first home league match.

Maguire is looking forward to the shorter schedule, describing it as “exciting”.

“Seven games versus three games is the way I kind of looked at it. Seven games over eight, nine weeks - that is a very long campaign. The League was always a marathon but this year with three games - I don’t know what is going to happen with home and away fixtures - personally I think it is a great opportunity for Cork.

“You have three games, you almost treat them as three championship games. If you can get good quality wins in Division Two that will only spring you forward.

“The aim here is to get out of Division Two, as it should be. You have three chances. It is almost good preparation for championship because in the backdoor or a replay, you might be playing of equal importance a week later. It is exciting.”