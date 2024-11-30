GAA Congress approves Gaelic football’s new rules for 2025

The proposed Football Review Committee changes to rules will apply throughout the GAA in 2025. At Saturday’s special congress in Croke Park, there was near unanimity on universal implementation with 93 per cent in support.

Motion one on the clár was an enabling provision that the changes would be introduced on a temporary basis and at all levels but allowing a derogation until March 31st for counties to comply and also flexibility to modify or restrict the rules for under-18 or younger grades.

GAA president Jarlath Burns set out the argument for the enabling motion. “If we go ahead with the rules at all levels, we can tweak them if things go wrong. If we don’t and wait until next year, we’re going into 2026 blind.”

Speaking in support, Cork CEO Kevin O’Donovan said the universal application of the rules “sends a message to club players that they are part of this process and respects referees right down the lowest level”. He also pointed out that later proposals in the report contain motions “hugely supportive of referees”.

Former president Liam O’Neill argued that “if we refuse to change, we can’t improve.”

Sligo chair Sean Carroll and Longford delegate Derek Nolan expressed reservations. The former questioned how evidence-based the proposals were and what would be the metrics of change, adding that he “was expecting problems” and arguing that “the national league was not a place for experimentation”

Nolan was supportive of the changes but expressed doubts about Longford’s ability to find referees to implement them.

Galway chair Paul Bellew spoke in favour: “It is a leap into the unknown but it’s badly needed.”

Conor O’Donoghue from Meath told delegates that the county had implemented the proposed rules in competition. “I can’t overestimate how transformative they were,” he said, adding that “dissent had collapsed” under the influence of the new proposals.

Jarlath Burns at GAA Special Congress. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Tom Parsons, CEO of the Gaelic Players Association, said the players were in favour of the proposals, as they made for “a more progressive, dynamic game”. On the issue of problems in adapting to new rules, he cautioned: “Don’t underestimate how smart players are. It’s vital that this is introduced at club and county levels.”

There were also supporting contributions from Seán O’Regan (Waterford), Patrick O’Sullivan (Kerry), Gearóid O’Neill (Kildare), Declan Flanagan (Monaghan), Paul McArdle (Armagh), Seán McLean (Louth) and Philip Flanagan (Fermanagh).

The motion was passed by 93 per cent to seven. The scale of support for what had been expected to be the most contentious provision was a fairly positive indication of how the rest of the proposals would fare.

None of the motions failed. Only four did not achieve at least 90 per cent and the lowest approval – for the introduction of the countdown clock and hooter was 73 per cent.