Wexford hurler Diarmuid O’Keeffe announces intercounty retirement

Wexford All Star Diarmuid O’Keeffe has retired from intercounty hurling at the age of 32.

The St Anne’s Rathangan club man, who appeared in the county final against eventual champions St Martin’s earlier in November, announced his decision on Friday evening.

O’Keeffe made his senior debut in the 2012 NHL against Antrim in Casement Park, which proved to be a losing experience for the young centre forward. His first championship appearance followed the same year, coming in the qualifiers against Westmeath, with O’Keeffe scoring 1-2 having started at centrefield.

It was in that position that he won a Leinster championship medal in 2019 and later that year was named on the All-Star Team of the Year. He was also a talented footballer, captaining the Wexford under-21s in 2013 and winning two senior county medals with the club.

“I have loved every aspect of representing the Wexford hurling team since 2012. Although I will miss it, it has been a huge honour and I have made memories and friendships that will last a lifetime,” said O’Keeffe in a statement confirming his intercounty retirement.

“I would like to extend my appreciation to all of my team-mates, each of the managers and management teams that I played under, all the coaches that I had during my time playing underage for Wexford and of course, the loyal Wexford fans. I want to pay a special tribute to my club St Anne’s Rathangan who encouraged and supported me along the way. I am looking forward to prolonging my club career with them in the years ahead.

“Finally, a huge thank you to all of my family, especially my mam Joan, my late dad Noel, my wife Megan and my daughter Bláithín for always being my number one supporters.

“I would like to wish Wexford every success in 2025 and the years beyond in their quest for glory.”

Diarmuid O'Keeffe in action for St Anne's in the 2020 Wexford SHC quarter-final against Oulart The Ballagh. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

His county manager and former team-mate Keith Rossiter paid tribute to O’Keeffe “for the immense contribution he has made to his county and club over many years”.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to have both played with and managed such a great player. He is incredibly talented and has had a great hurling career, and yet always remained steady and level-headed. He’s a guy for whom I have always had the greatest respect and, while the set-up will not be the same without him, I totally respect the decision he has now made.

“He is a pure gentlemen on and off the pitch and has been immensely popular on every team he has been part of. I wish him every happiness and success in the future and thank him for his immense contributions. I also would like to pay tribute to his family who have nurtured, encouraged and supported his hurling career throughout the years,” said Rossiter.

County chair Micheál Martin added to the tributes. “Dee has been one of Wexford’s most consistent performers for over a decade and always shone on the big days for both club and county.

“His All-Star recognition in 2019 was a fitting testament to his skill, work ethic, and commitment, but his contributions went far beyond individual accolades.

“On the field he displayed tremendous courage and tenacity and was never found wanting in the heat of battle, while off the field he was a fantastic ambassador for Wexford hurling.

“On behalf of all in CLG Loch Garman, I thank Diarmuid for his dedication and service to Wexford, and wish him well for the future.”