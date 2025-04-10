Declan Hannon hands over the Limerick armband at `the right time’

Declan Hannon (right) and Cian Lynch lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup after Limerick defeated Kilkenny in the 2023 All-Ireland hurling final at Croke Park. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO

Declan Hannon, who was Limerick captain during the period in which they won five All-Ireland senior hurling titles, believes this season was the right time to pass on the armband.

Hannon, who made history in 2022 by becoming the first player in history to lift the Liam MacCarthy on four occasions, had captained Limerick since late 2017.

But it was announced in January of this year that Cian Lynch would be leading the side in 2025, with William O’Donoghue stepping up as vice-captain.

“I think it was probably the right time for the group as well to freshen things up,” said Hannon. “I had a great time and was lucky to be involved as the captain when we won a couple of bits and pieces, but there’s obviously no better man than Ciano to take it on.

READ MORE

“He has been a real leader in the group for the last number of years anyway, it’s water off a duck’s back to him. It has been quite seamless.

“Every year we’d have a conversation around [the captaincy with the management]. Even myself, I thought it was the right time for the group as a whole that it was changed up.

“You get a feeling maybe yourself that it might be a good time, and nobody wants to outstay their time in anything. I’m lucky that I can look back and we’ve been successful. Hopefully we’ll look to carry that on again with Ciano over the next few years.”

“It’s always about what’s best for the group, and that’s the way it has to be.”

I’ve probably picked up more niggles than you’d like in the past couple of years all right, but that’s just the way it is

It has at least allowed the three-time All Star to put more focus on getting himself ready for action.

“Training hasn’t gotten any easier since the changeover or anything like that,” added Hannon at the launch of the ‘Eir For All’ Poc Tapa Challenge.

“Maybe you’re not at as many meetings or you’re not on as many phone calls probably, so you might have a small bit more time. But at the end of the day, it’s about trying to contribute on the field.

“Maybe it does give you a bit more time to spend in terms of recovering and preparing yourself for training and matches.”

It has been a frustrating period for Hannon in terms of injury. A knee problem ruled him out of both the All-Ireland semi-final and final in 2023, and he has since struggled for a consistent injury-free run of game time.

Limerick's Declan Hannon has had a bad run of injuries in recent years. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Ciano has been a real leader in the group for the last number of years anyway, it’s water off a duck’s back to him

The 32-year-old Adare clubman was named to start for Limerick in the final round of league games, but had a setback on the Thursday before that Wexford match, so did not feature.

“I’ve probably picked up more niggles than you’d like in the past couple of years all right, but that’s just the way it is,” he said.

“You have to try and rehab them or recover as best as you can and try and then get back on the pitch and contribute to the group as much as you can. Yeah, it can be a bit frustrating at times, but it is what it is. What can you do?

“I picked up a couple of niggles throughout the league, I was down to start a couple of games, but it just didn’t work out. I’m working away, training away hard now at the minute. With not having a whole lot of game time this year, I’m trying to get up to match speed.”

Declan Hannon was speaking at the launch of the ‘Eir For All’ Poc Tapa Challenge in which clubs will have a chance to win up to €5,000 and play at Croke Park on All-Ireland semi-final day