Westmeath’s Ronan Wallace: ‘Even in the games we were behind in, we always kept fighting’

Westmeath and Kildare will meet in the middle of a unique Gaelic football crossroads this Saturday, each heading in opposite directions and neither sure where they will end up for the summer.

As Leinster senior football quarter-finals go, it’s not a stretch to suggest the consequence of defeat in Newbridge at the weekend will be season defining because the loser will be consigned to the Tailteann Cup.

The winner will retain a fighting chance to be eligible for the All-Ireland SFC as a provincial final place would guarantee a spot in the Sam Maguire competition. The victor of Saturday’s quarter-final will face either Louth or Laois (who meet on Sunday) in a Leinster semi-final. With Dublin on the opposite side of the draw, there is a genuine pathway available to All-Ireland participation.

Westmeath finished bottom of Division 2 in this year’s National Football League while Kildare secured promotion from Division 3, so for 2026 the counties are essentially trading league places.

READ MORE

Both teams are under new management this term, with Brian Flanagan at the helm of his native Kildare while Cavan’s Dermot McCabe has taken the reins in Westmeath.

[ Dermot McCabe has a tricky task managing Westmeath and working for the Cavan county boardOpens in new window ]

And at a quick glance Westmeath’s record of six defeats and one draw during the league doesn’t make for encouraging reading. However, if the Lake County had any luck during their Division 2 campaign, it was bad luck.

They were beaten by late scores in games against Louth, Meath and Down – and despite finishing bottom of the table and failing to win a game Westmeath only had a scoring difference of -19.

In comparison, the scoring differences for the bottom teams in the other three divisions were far more glaring: Derry, -44; Leitrim, -99; and Waterford, -46.

Westmeath’s losses to both Cork and Down were only by a single point, Louth beat them by two points, Meath by three, Cavan by four. Monaghan won by eight points while Westmeath drew with Roscommon in the final round of games.

Ronan Wallace with the Delaney Cup at the launch of the 2025 Leinster GAA Senior Football Championship in Cedral St Conleth's Park, Newbridge. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

“We couldn’t buy a win this year, unfortunately, but we competed well,” says Westmeath captain Ronan Wallace. “We probably didn’t put in a full 70-minute performance but even in the games we were behind in, we always kept fighting. I think that’s what the boys have instilled in us. We were 12 points down against Roscommon at one stage and we fought back to earn the draw.

“We were down by three, four or five against other teams and we fought back. I think they’ve created that positive attitude, to just keep going until the final whistle. It was nice to get the draw against Roscommon in our last game and finally a bit of luck.”

Westmeath, Derry and Leitrim are the only senior intercounty football teams in the country still without a competitive victory in 2025.

Kildare won five of their seven group games in Division 3 and will have home advantage as Saturday’s clash takes place at the recently renovated St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge (7pm).

But the Lilywhites did lose the divisional final to Offaly a fortnight ago at Croke Park.

[ Young Offaly edge past Kildare to take Division 3 silverwareOpens in new window ]

Westmeath won the inaugural Tailteann Cup in 2022 and they have been competitive in the All-Ireland series over the last two years so that is where they wish to remain this season.

“2022 was a great year, winning the Tailteann Cup in the first year of the competition. We really put an emphasis on it,” recalls the versatile centre back.

“Going into the All-Ireland series the last two years, we’ve competed extremely well against tough opposition, the two All-Ireland finalists and the winners the last few years.

“It’s been difficult not getting results but competing against those oppositions is great for the younger lads and for ourselves. That’s where we want to be this year as well. Obviously we know what we have to do to reach that but all the focus is on Kildare for now.

“We’ve lost probably seven, eight or nine lads from last year’s panel. It’s a step up for younger lads, who probably haven’t been exposed to that sort of intercounty level. It takes time but they’ve definitely shown the quality is there, that they can perform at a high level.

“Playing against Division 2 opposition where everyone can beat each other, it’s so close that hopefully it will stand to them.”