Kilmacud and Na Fianna duel again in Dublin while Dr Crokes and Dingle battle for Kerry crown

Saturday

Armagh SFC final: Clan na Gael v Clann Éireann, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 6.0 – Clann Éireann beat champions Crossmaglen in the semi-final, as they did in the 2021 final when winning their most recent title. That recent pedigree makes them favourites with Armagh All-Ireland winners spread through the field from Barry McCambridge at the back to Conor Turbitt up front. Clan na Gael’s in-form Shane McPartlan and county super sub Stefan Campbell will ensure it’s not easy but it’s hard to see an upset. Verdict: Clann Éireann

Longford SFC replay: Abbeylara v Colmcille, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 3.45 – Abbeylara may have missed their chance last week against the experienced former champions. Verdict: Colmcille

Mayo SFC final: Ballina Stephenites v Knockmore, MacHale Park, 7.0 – A tight contest is on the cards between these local rivals. Curiously, the last two finals between them have resulted in the winners going all the way to the All-Ireland final, with Ballina scooping the pot in 2005. Pearse Ruttledge misses out after his red card challenge didn’t succeed and he is a big loss for Knockmore. Pádraig O’Hora is considered likely to have shaken off his injury and although Knockmore have been really resilient in their progress to the final, Ballina get the vote to retain their title. Verdict: Ballina Stephenites

Pádraig O'Hora of Ballina Stephenites. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Wicklow SFC final: Baltinglass v Tinahely, Aughtim, 3.0 – Precedent is against Tinahely, who lost their more recent final to this weekend’s opponents four years ago and were also beaten when the teams met earlier in this season’s championship. Verdict: Baltinglass

READ MORE

Sunday

Clare SFC final: Kilmurry-Ibrickane v Éire Óg, Cusack Park, 2.30 – A rerun of the 2021 final, comfortably won by Éire Óg. Kilmurry have arguably improved but their Ennis opponents have lost just once in the meantime, having won two of the last three titles. They have won all their matches so far in this campaign, including the teams’ earlier meeting. Kilmurry are no strangers to the final either but captain Dermot Couhlan is a serious injury concern. Verdict: Éire Óg

Cork SFC final: Castlehaven v Nemo Rangers, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.30 – A familiar final pairing, the fifth in 12 years with honours even in a tightly contested series of matches with three points the biggest margin to date. As holders and Munster champions, Castlehaven have the edge in form and have been impressively improved this season with Mark Collins pulling the strings and a potent attack of the Hurleys, Brian and Michael, as well as Jack Cahalane and Cathal Maguire. How Nemo cope with Brian Hurley, especially, will be a key determinant but the club are still brand leaders in Cork and probably resent the underdog status. Verdict: Castlehaven

Castlehaven's Brian Hurley. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Derry SFC final: Seán O’Leary, Newbridge v Watty Graham’s Glen, Celtic Park, 3.30 – Newbridge’s early Halloween show in the semi-final might have been commissioned by the FRC to promote its rule changes but disregarding the outrage, they are now up against the All-Ireland champions’ firepower and all that entails. Verdict: Glen

Fermanagh SFC final: Enniskillen Gaels v Erne Gaels Belleek, Brewster Park, 4.0 – Erne Gaels’ quest for a first title in 43 years saw them overcome champions and regular tormentors Derrygonnelly in the semi-final. Enniskillen, champions from two years ago, stand in the way. Things haven’t been helped by dual demands on some of the players, who are due to play junior hurling on Saturday. Verdict: Enniskillen Gaels

Galway SFC final: Corofin v Maigh Cuilinn, Tuam Stadium, 2.15 – The champions look to maintain their grip on finals against Moycullen, who might look at this with a fair degree of confidence were there not injury concerns threatening Dessie Conneely and Peter Cooke. They laboured a little against Tuam in the semi-final whereas Corofin ground down Salthill without laying to rest the view that they have been in gradual decline since completing the third All-Ireland in a row five seasons back despite the introduction of decent youthful talent. They remain a formidable collective, who must hope to redeem last season’s disappointing Connacht final defeat. Verdict: Corofin

Kerry SFC final: Dr Crokes v Dingle, Austin Stack Park, 2.30 – A renewal of the club final, which has happened in the county final just once this century, coincidentally featuring the same teams six years ago. It’s a third meeting this season, with one win each so far. Dr Crokes won the most recent meeting when Tony Brosnan shot the lights out but he’s no lone wolf with Micheál Burns and Gavin O’Shea in form. Dingle, looking for a first title since 1948, aren’t short on quality either with the Geaney’s and Tom O’Sullivan, who missed the club final and might have stemmed the flow from Brosnan. Promises to be tight. Verdict: Dr Crokes

Dr Crokes hope Tony Brosnan will be in form again when they meet Dingle on Sunday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Kildare SFC final: Celbridge v Naas, St Conleth’s Park, 2.0 – Celbridge ran the champions close in last year’s final and beat Sarsfields after extra time in the recent semi-final. They have the wherewithal to spring a surprise but Naas also had to pedal hard to get past Athy. Their experience of winning together with the new horizon can, now that their Kilmacud oppressors no longer await them, fire them to a fourth successive title. Verdict: Naas

Monaghan SFC final: Clontibret v Scotstown, Clones, 3.0 – A natural desire to see the perennial Scotstown deposed – this is their 12th successive final of which eight have been won – may be tempered by the presence of the second most successful club of the era, Clontibret, as opposed to, say, Inniskeen, without a title since 1948 and defeated by the champions in the semi-final. The challengers have the eternal Conor McManus but the form of Kieran Hughes for Scotstown and the return from injury of his brother Darren look good for the status quo. Verdict: Scotstown

Sligo SFC final: Coolera Strandhill v St Molaise Gaels, Markievicz Park, 3.15 – A repeat of last year’s final can inspire St Molaise to overturn what was a narrow defeat and clinch a first county title since its 2003 foundation. Verdict: St Molaise Gaels

Wexford SFC final: Castletown v Gusserane O’Rahilly’s, Wexford Park, 3.0 – Castletown’s loss to injury of accomplished county centrefielder Liam Coleman is a leveller of sorts but the 2022 champions can survive the challenge to reclaim the title. Verdict: Castletown

Hurling finals

Derry SHC final: Slaughtneil v Banagher, Owenbeg, 2.0 – Banagher approach with hopes high but it’s hard to argue with a team looking for a 12th successive title. Verdict: Slaughtneil

Dublin SHC final: Kilmacud Crokes v Na Fianna, Parnell Park, 7.45 – Two clubs who pushed the Kilkenny champs close in the past two Leinster finals renew rivalry in a third county final in four years, having drawn their first championship encounter in this year’s group of death. In their fourth final, the champions will surely be driven by the narrow margins of their previous defeats by these opponents. Kilmacud, however, found good form against Lucan and if they can restrict Na Fianna’s goalscoring habit in the fixture, another title awaits. Verdict: Kilmacud Crokes

Mikey Butler will be aiming for another title with O’Loughlin Gaels. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Kilkenny SHC final: O’Loughlin Gaels v Thomastown, UPMC Nowlan Park, 2.30 – Two dominant semi-final wins gave Kilkenny a novel pairing in the final. The champions cruised against Bennettsbridge despite missing captain Mark Bergin and All Star Mikey Butler through suspension. Thomastown have risen like a flare from winning intermediate last season, including the All-Ireland, and now reaching a final for the first time in 36 years, chasing a first title since 1946. They overwhelmed Mullinavat in the semi-final, sparked by John and Stephen Donnelly. It might be a bridge too far against the seasoned champions. Verdict: O’Loughlin Gaels

Limerick SHC: Na Piarsaigh v Doon, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 4.15 – On the trail of three in a row, Na Piarsaigh have been exhibiting signs of metal fatigue and really had to dig to get out of the semi-final with Kilmallock. Muscle memory keeps great teams going longer – the city side are after a ninth in 14 seasons – but eventually even that wears out. Doon have been posing a threat for a while and won the previous meeting this year. Peter Casey is a rumoured possible return for the champions after long-term injury but regardless of that, Na Piarsaigh are hard to put down. Verdict: Na Piarsaigh

Westmeath SHC final: Castletown Geoghegan v Lough Lene Gaels, TEG Cusack Park, 3.30 – Sentiment demands rooting for the distinguished Tommy Doyle to pick up a medal but Castletown are odds-on to extend Lough Lene Gaels’ 22-year wait for a county title even though they lost to them in last year’s semi-final. Verdict: Castletown Geoghegan

Monday

Clare SHC final: Sixmilebridge v Feakle, Cusack Park, 2.30 – The course of predictions hasn’t run smoothly in Clare this year, with the two favourites, Clonlara and Éire Óg, both losing in the quarter-finals. Sixmilebridge have come through steadily to face Feakle, celebrating a first final in 36 years. They’re a physically imposing outfit and Shane McGrath has been lighting it up for them in attack. He is likely to be picked up by Seadna Morey, as good a man marker as there is in Clare hurling, and that may well be the rock on which the outsiders perish. Verdict: Sixmilebridge