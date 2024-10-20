Storm Ashley causes several postponements to GAA county finals

Storm Ashley has had an impact on GAA fixtures this weekend, with several matches postponed due to high winds and dangerous conditions across the country.

A Status Orange wind warning for counties Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal will be in effect until 8pm.

Here is a list of the games that have been called off, and their new dates and times after the postponements:

Clare SHC final

Sixmilebridge v Feakle, Cusack Park. New date: Monday, October 28th

Galway SHC semi-finals

St Thomas’ v Cappataggle. Loughrea v Clarinbridge. New date: Saturday, October 26th, Athenry. Final on Sunday, November 10th.

Fermanagh SFC final

Enniskillen Gaels v Erne Gaels Belleek, Brewster Park. New date: Sunday, October 27th.

Mayo SFC final

Ballina Stephenites v Knockmore, McHale Park. New date: Saturday, October 26th

Tyrone SFC final

Errigal Ciaran v Trillick St Macartan’s, Healy Park. New date: TBC

Armagh SFC final

Clann Éireann v Clan na Gael, Athletic Grounds.

Longford SFC final

Abbeylara v Colmcille, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park. New date: TBC

Wicklow SFC final

Baltinglass v Tinahely, Aughrim. New date: Saturday, October 26th

Sligo SHC final

Easkey v Naomh Eoin, Markievicz Park. New date: TBC