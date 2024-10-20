Storm Ashley causes several postponements to GAA county finals

Storm Ashley has had an impact on GAA fixtures this weekend, with several matches postponed due to high winds and dangerous conditions across the country.
A Status Orange wind warning for counties Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal will be in effect until 8pm.
Here is a list of the games that have been called off, and their new dates and times after the postponements:
Clare SHC final
Sixmilebridge v Feakle, Cusack Park. New date: Monday, October 28th
Galway SHC semi-finals
St Thomas’ v Cappataggle. Loughrea v Clarinbridge. New date: Saturday, October 26th, Athenry. Final on Sunday, November 10th.
Fermanagh SFC final
Enniskillen Gaels v Erne Gaels Belleek, Brewster Park. New date: Sunday, October 27th.
Mayo SFC final
Ballina Stephenites v Knockmore, McHale Park. New date: Saturday, October 26th
Tyrone SFC final
Errigal Ciaran v Trillick St Macartan’s, Healy Park. New date: TBC
Armagh SFC final
Clann Éireann v Clan na Gael, Athletic Grounds.
Longford SFC final
Abbeylara v Colmcille, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park. New date: TBC
Wicklow SFC final
Baltinglass v Tinahely, Aughrim. New date: Saturday, October 26th
Sligo SHC final
Easkey v Naomh Eoin, Markievicz Park. New date: TBC
