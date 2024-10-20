Offaly SHC Final: Anam Screeney’s late scores help Kilcormac-Killoughey defend title

Adam Screeney's three late points from play proved the difference as Kilcormac-Killoughey defended their Offaly title against Ballinamere. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Offaly SHC Final: Kilcormac-Killoughey 0-16 Ballinamere 1-11

A relieved Kilcormac-Killoughey held on to their Offaly senior hurling crown by their fingertips in a thrilling final in O’Connor Park, Tullamore on Sunday afternoon.

Ballinamere, seeking their first title, turned in an outstanding second half and it almost brought them to a historic win before three late points from oustanding man of the match Adam Screeney got the favourites home.

A swirling crossfield wind favoured Ballinamere in the first half and while they battled with great determination, they didn’t make full use of it.

They got their noses in front twice in the opening quarter as they sides were level on five occasions. It was 0-5 each after 16 minutes when Kilcormac-Killoughey went on a run. Daniel Hand, Conor Mahon and Colin Spain got three quality points for a 0-8 to 0-5 lead after 27 minutes and Ballinamere were in bother.

Dan Ravenhill got in for a 30th-minute goal to level it up at 1-5 to 0-8 at half-time and at least give Ballinamere a fighting chance.

The underdogs turned in a vastly improved second half and Kilcormac-Killoughey became increasingly rattled as it went on. Points from Aaron Maher and Dan Bourke put Ballinamere 1-10 to 0-11 ahead after 45 minutes and an upset looked on the cards.

Kilcormac-Killoughey battled back but Brian Duignan put Ballinamere a point ahead in the 56th minute. The winners showed terrific character from there on in with Screeney firing over those three decisive late points, all from play, for a win that could have went either way.

KILCORMAC-KILLOUGHEY: C Slevin; T Spain, O Mahon, J Mahon; J Quinn, B Kavanagh, E Grogan; D Kilmartin, C Spain (0-2); L Kavanagh, C Mahon (0-1), T Guinan (0-1); D Hand (0-1); C Mitchell (0-1); A Screeney. (0-10, 4f).

Subs: A Kavanagh for Hand (41 mins), J Screeney for Grogan (45), P Geraghty for L Kavanagh (51), T Geraghty for Conor Mahon (63).

BALLINAMERE: M Troy; C McDonald, C Burke, E Boland; J Fogarty, R Ravenhill, S Bourke; D Magner, K McDermott; D Ravenill (1-0), D Bourke (0-2), A Maher (0-2; J Maher, B Duignan (0-7, 5f), J Murphy.

Subs: D Wyer for J Maher (55 mins), M O’Brien for Murphy (57), J Scully for McDermott (62).

Referee: J Deehan (Clara).