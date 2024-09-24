Women’s All-Ireland finals to take place on August Bank Holiday weekend next year

The women’s All-Ireland football finals will again take place at Croke Park on the August Bank Holiday weekend next year.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association have released their master fixture plan for the 2025 campaign – with the intercounty season running from the opening weekend of the National League on January 19th to the All-Ireland finals at Croke Park on August 3rd.

Traditionally, the All-Ireland camogie finals tended to take place before the women’s football deciders but the fixture readjustments during Covid coupled with the impact of the GAA’s split season have altered the Gaelic games landscape in that department.

The women’s finals were played on August 4th this year, with the camogie showdowns taking place the following weekend.

The order of the finals for the four major codes will remain the same next year with the All-Ireland senior hurling decider scheduled for Croke Park on Sunday, July 20th, followed by the football showpiece on Sunday, July 27th.

The ladies finals – junior, intermediate and senior – will take place as a triple header on Sunday, August 3rd before the camogie finals round off the 2025 intercounty season.

With Oasis playing at Croke Park on August 16th and 17th, the only weekend free prior to those concerts is August 9th and 10th.

Any potential replays of the three women’s football finals are earmarked to take place on the weekend of August 16th-17th, meaning they would not be played at Croke Park.

Kerry won this year’s Brendan Martin Cup final, beating Galway 3-14 to 0-11 to claim All-Ireland senior glory for the first time since 1993.

The triumph was extra special for the Kingdom as it saw Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, regarded as one of the most gifted players in the history of the game, finally get her hands on an All-Ireland medal.

The Lidl National Football League will get the women’s intercounty season under way on Sunday, January 19th next year. The Division One and Two league finals will be played at Croke Park on Saturday, April 12th.

The 2025 TG4 All-Ireland Championships will begin on Sunday, June 1st, with the opening games in the junior and intermediate championships. The senior championship will throw in on Saturday, June 7th, with the All-Ireland semi-finals fixed for Saturday, July 19th.

The finals of the 2025 women’s All-Ireland intermediate and senior club championship will take place at Croke Park on Saturday, December 15th.