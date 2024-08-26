Colm O’Rourke steps down as Meath football manager

Colm O’Rourke has stepped down as Meath football manager.

The former All-Ireland winning player and television pundit advised the county he will not be seeking reappointment at Tuesday’s county board meeting.

His appointment in 2022 had been for three years with a review after two, and that had been ongoing. However, a management committee meeting the week before last that had been expected to make a recommendation to the county board instead announced the review was still in process.

Two selectors – Stephen Bray and Barry Callaghan – were not continuing, and there remained uncertainty about the identity of the Meath backroom team for 2025, and this was not going to be resolved in time for Tuesday’s meeting.

On Monday morning, Meath GAA released the following statement: “Colm O’Rourke has advised Coiste na Mí CLG that he is not seeking re-appointment as senior football manager.

“Everyone in Meath GAA express their heartfelt thanks to Colm and his management team for their hard work over the past two years. During that time, there has been a major change over in the panel with a large number of players getting their first taste of senior intercounty football. This group will, undoubtedly, form the basis of Meath teams for many years.

“Colm and his team managed this transition and along the way managed to win the Tailteann Cup in 2023. The players will have benefitted enormously by learning from Meath legends like Colm and his selectors: Stephen Bray, Barry Callaghan and Trevor Giles; as well as from the vastly experienced, Shane Supple.

“Go raibh míle maith agaibh agus guímid gach rath oraibh amach anseo.”

O’Rourke’s two years were highlighted by winning the Tailteann Cup in 2023. The county remained in Division Two of the NFL for both seasons, but having regained Sam Maguire status through the Tailteann, this year’s championship was a disappointment with a heavy defeat by Dublin in the Leinster championship and failure to earn a point in the All-Ireland group stages.